A First in India: Kody Technolab’s Surveillance Robot “Athena” Safeguards 35,000 Attendees at Tuneland Music Festival

At this years Tuneland Music Festival, held in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Kody Technolab Limited introduced a groundbreaking approach to event security and service, marking a first in India with its autonomous surveillance robot – Athena, and serving robot – Dasher. The event, attracting over 35,000 attendees, showcased unprecedented integration of robotics into public safety and service delivery, setting a new standard for technology in entertainment. You can view Athena in action here.

Serving robot “Dasher” serving guests at Tuneland music festival

The festival not only featured performances from renowned artists B Praak and Vishal Mishra but also demonstrated advanced robotic capabilities with Athena, Kody Technolabs state-of-the-art surveillance robot. For the first time in India, a music festival leveraged robotic technology for full-scale security and surveillance, with Athena equipped with 360-degree cameras and intelligent threat detection systems. Athenas capabilities included people detection, threat assessment, and monitoring of unattended objects, ensuring a safe environment throughout the festival grounds.

Additionally, Dasher, Kody Technolab’s serving robot, enhanced the experience for VIP guests by managing food and beverage services with its bionic design and seamless navigation. The robots efficiency and innovative features not only improved service delivery but also captivated the attendees, further illustrating the potential of robotics in enhancing customer service.

Manav Patel, Founder of Kody Technolab Limited, remarked, “The deployment of Athena and Dasher at the Tuneland Music Festival is a testament to the vast possibilities that robotics holds for improving both security and service in public spaces. Athenas successful operation across the festival is a proud moment for us and a landmark in Indias technological progress in public safety.“

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Event Highlights Include:

Revolutionary Security: Athena’s deployment provided a comprehensive surveillance solution, handling large-scale crowd monitoring with cutting-edge technology.

Exceptional Service: Dasher offered a unique service experience to VIP attendees, showcasing the integration of robotics in traditional service sectors.

This historic event not only signifies a milestone for Kody Technolab and Tuneland but also paves the way for future advancements in robotic applications in entertainment and public safety sectors.

About Kody Technolab Limited

Kody Technolab Limited is a leader in software and robotics development, dedicated to delivering enterprise-level projects and mobile application solutions worldwide. With a portfolio that includes pioneering surveillance and service robots, Kody Technolab continues to lead the technological revolution, striving to make advanced technology accessible for everyone.