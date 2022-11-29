Tuesday, November 29, 2022
A Grand Reunion With John Wright And An Advice To The Warm, Wise & Humble Coach

India will play the third ODI at Hagley Park, Christchurch. Team India are trailing 1-0 in the series after losing the first game and faces a must-win situation in the third ODI after the second ODI was washed away due to rain.

New Zealand: India ex-cricketer Mohammad Kaif who is currently in New Zealand as part of the commentary panel of India vs New Zealand series met former India coach John Wright ahead of the third ODI against the Blackcaps.

Mohammad Kaif took his twitter to share the photos with John Wright and former India cricketer captioned:

“Look who we met in New Zealand. Warm, wise and humble Mr John Wright. We recalled old days, shared life updates and pulled his leg. Coach time to sell your 20-year-old car now.”

With the series in line, Shikhar Dhawan and his men would aim to put up an impactful performance at the picturesque Hagley Oval ground, which has traditionally helped the seam bowlers and has an average score in the 230 range in the past few years.




Published Date: November 29, 2022 3:17 PM IST



Updated Date: November 29, 2022 3:19 PM IST





