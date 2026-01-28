Home

News

Sanjay Gandhi, Vijay Rupani to Ajit Pawar: A look at political leaders who lost their lives in air tragedies

From Sanjay Gandhi to Vijay Rupani and reported developments around Ajit Pawar, a look at Indian political heavyweights whose lives were linked to tragic air accidents over decades.



Ajit Pawar: Maharashtra Deputy CM Killed in Plane Crash

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Vijay Rupani: Ahmedabad Crash that Shook the Nation

Sanjay Gandhi: Death of Son Changed Congress Politics Forever

Prominent Indian Leaders Who Died in Plane Crashes

Madhavrao Scindia, a senior leader of the Indian National Congress party, died in the Mechhil Lake near Kurnool in a plane crash in 2001.

G. M. C. Balayogi died in a helicopter crash in 2002.

Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy was Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and died in a helicopter crash in 2009.

Dorjee Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, died in a helicopter crash in 2011.

Safety Issues in Air Travel for Indian Leaders

Plane crashes have taken away many leaders in India before who either changed the fate of their state overnight or were set to make massive changes as they climbed the rungs of power. The most recent politician to die in a plane crash was Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Reports emerged that Pawar was killed in a plane crash after his aircraft skidded off the runway while landing at Baramati Airport on January 28, 2026. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also died in a plane crash in 2025.Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died Saturday morning in a plane crash in Baramati. Pawar had been a significant figure in Maharashtra politics for over 30 years and served multiple terms as the state’s Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Public Works. Many politicians from across party lines paid tribute to Pawar following the news of his death. “The MI-17 helicopter Pawar was traveling in today crashed while landing at Baramati airport. Everyone on board is believed to be dead,” Maharashtra Control Room officials told news reporters. The cause of the aircraft crash is still under investigation.On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight 171 flew from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to London. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed minutes after takeoff, making it one of India’s deadliest aviation accidents in recent years. 241 passengers on board and 19 on the ground were killed. Only one passenger survived the plane crash. Among those killed was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Rupani was flying to London to meet family when he boarded the Dreamliner flight. Hours after the crash, Gujarat declared one-day mourning for Vijay Rupani with flags at government buildings flown at half-mast to commemorate his death.In 1980, politician and son of former Indian PM Indira Gandhi Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash. Gandhi was traveling with his girlfriend from Gorakhpur to Delhi when the plane carrying him crashed near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi. At the time of his death, Gandhi was poised to take control of the Congress party from his mother but ultimately died before he could take leadership. Gandhi’s brother Rajiv would later become Prime Minister of India after his mother’s assassination in 1984.Several Indian leaders have died in plane crashes throughout history:Each death impacted India’s leadership and changed the course of leadership within their respective states.While air travel allows leaders to visit their families that live abroad, deadly plane crashes show that traveling by plane can be dangerous for some politicians. Even India’s most notable politicians have risked their lives by traveling by plane or helicopter. Indian Aviation is investigating what caused both aircraft carrying Ajit Pawar and Vijay Rupani to crash. Calls for better safety regulations for leaders who travel by plane or helicopter frequently have been brought to the table by citizens across the country.