Celebrating “A Decade of Trauma Nursing Excellence” and the board-certified trauma nurses improving patient care across the trauma care continuum OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — This month, the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for nursing specialty certification across the emergency spectrum, is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its nationally accredited and Magnet-accepted Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN) certification program. The milestone, celebrated as “A Decade of Trauma Nursing Excellence,” honors board-certified trauma nurses and their impact on patients, trauma teams and healthcare systems.Officially introduced by BCEN on February 18, 2016, following initial development collaboration with the Society of Trauma Nurses (STN), the TCRN is now held by more than 8,700 RNs worldwide and has grown to become BCEN’s second largest certification program. TCRN certification independently validates specialty nursing knowledge and expertise across the trauma care continuum including injury prevention, prehospital care, acute care, rehabilitation, and reintegration into society. TCRN-certified civilian and military nurses provide exceptional care in emergency departments and trauma centers, prehospital and transport settings, critical care and surgical units, and rehabilitation settings. As trauma nursing’s highest professional credential, the TCRN reflects a commitment to clinical and professional excellence. The growing ranks of TCRNs underscores the pivotal role trauma nurses play in improving patient outcomes in one of health care’s most complex and collaborative specialties. “Trauma nurses are at the center of this important milestone, and we proudly honor the tremendous dedication, achievements and long-lasting impacts of TCRNs across the United States and around the world,” said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, ICE-CCP, CENP, CPHQ, FABC. “Specialty certified trauma nurses have a significant positive effect on patient outcomes and community health. With advanced skills in assessment, on-the-spot interventions, and ongoing care, TCRNs can identify subtle changes in patients’ conditions, prevent complications, and support faster recovery. They are invaluable members of their trauma teams and champions of injury prevention in communities worldwide.” Trauma Facts:
Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers emergency, pediatric emergency, trauma, flight, critical care ground transport, and burn nursing specialty certifications, including the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN®), Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN®), Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN®), Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN®), Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN®), and Certified Burn Registered Nurse (CBRN®). More than 50,000 RNs and APRNs are board certified through BCEN and collectively hold more than 60,000 BCEN credentials. Learn more at bcen.org. SOURCE Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing
- Trauma is a major global health issue with universal impact.
- Trauma costs the U.S. economy $4.2 trillion annually.
- Trauma accounts for 41 million emergency department visits and 2 million hospital admissions in the U.S. each year.
- Trauma is the leading cause of death in children in the U.S., injury is the leading cause of death for ages 1-46, and falls are the leading cause of injury deaths for those 65 years and older.
- First TCRN exams administered on February 18, 2016
- ANCC Magnet-accepted since April 2017
- Nationally accredited by the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC) since January 2019
- Today, nurses in 16 countries hold the TCRN, with the largest numbers outside the U.S. in Canada, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. Since February 2021, nurses based in China, Denmark, Japan, New Zealand, Oman, the Philippines, and Qatar have also earned the credential.
- Number of TCRNs: 1,334 at year-end 2016 (launch year), 4,995 at year-end 2019, more than 7,600 at year-end 2023, and more than 8,700 at year-end 2025
