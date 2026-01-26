LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — MySmile, a global leader in at-home oral wellness, is proud to unveil its continued mission to transform everyday dental routines into moments of confidence, care, and self-expression. With innovations across whitening, gum health, and enamel-safe toothpaste formulas, MySmile believes that everyone deserves a brighter, healthier smile — one that empowers them in every part of life. A Smile-First Approach to Daily Wellness For many, oral care has long felt like an obligation. MySmile is reshaping that mindset by designing products that are effective, enjoyable, and rooted in real results. Whether someone wants to brighten their teeth, protect their enamel, or improve gum health, MySmile delivers accessible solutions built for modern lifestyles. Because a healthier smile isn’t just cosmetic — it boosts confidence, emotional wellbeing, and overall quality of life. Innovation That Redefines Oral Care MySmile’s 2026 product ecosystem spans three major pillars of oral wellness: clean, brighten, and strengthen. Together, they form a complete at-home dental routine that rivals professional treatments — without the inconvenience or cost. 1. MySmile Water Flosser Collection — Cleaner Gums, Fresher Breath, Better Health MySmile’s dentist-recommended water flosser lineup includes the LP211, LP221, and flagship LP233 Pro — each engineered to clean deeper than traditional floss and support daily gum health. What makes MySmile flossers stand out:
- Advanced pulsation technology for plaque removal
- Options for sensitive teeth, kids, and beginners
- UVC sterilization & hydrogen-rich filtration (LP233 Pro)
- Cordless models with long battery life
- Clinically backed performance for healthier gums
- Noticeable results in as little as one week
- Gentle formula designed to minimize sensitivity
- Easy, mess-free treatments
- Affordable alternative to in-office whitening
- Remineralizes enamel at a molecular level
- Reduces sensitivity without harsh ingredients
- Gentle for daily use, safe for kids & adults
- Helps maintain a smooth, polished tooth surface
Source link
Leave a Reply