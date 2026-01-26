LOS ANGELES

Jan. 26, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — MySmile, a global leader in at-home oral wellness, is proud to unveil its continued mission to transform everyday dental routines into moments of confidence, care, and self-expression. With innovations across whitening, gum health, and enamel-safe toothpaste formulas, MySmile believes thatFor many, oral care has long felt like an obligation. MySmile is reshaping that mindset by designing products that are effective, enjoyable, and rooted in real results. Whether someone wants to brighten their teeth, protect their enamel, or improve gum health, MySmile delivers accessible solutions built for modern lifestyles.MySmile’s 2026 product ecosystem spans three major pillars of oral wellness:, and. Together, they form a complete at-home dental routine that rivals professional treatments — without the inconvenience or cost.MySmile’s dentist-recommended water flosser lineup includes the, and flagship— each engineered to clean deeper than traditional floss and support daily gum health.Dentists increasingly encourage daily water flossing, and MySmile’s range offers an accessible solution for every household.One of MySmile’s highest-rated products, the, delivers professional-level brightening from home using enamel-safe carbamide peroxide and blue LED technology.For consumers aiming to boost confidence and maintain a radiant smile, MySmile’s whitening kit remains a go-to solution.The newest addition to the MySmile family, the, supports long-term enamel rebuilding and sensitivity relief.As fluoride alternatives rise in popularity, MySmile’s nHA formula delivers science-backed results that align with modern wellness trends.“Our goal is bigger than oral care — it’s about confidence, self-expression, and overall wellbeing,” said. “We believe everyone deserves a brighter smile, and that starts with giving people tools that actually work: deep-cleaning water flossers, enamel-safe whitening, and toothpaste that strengthens rather than strips. We’re committed to redefining what healthy habits look like in 2026 and beyond.”With millions of customers globally, MySmile continues to build a movement centered on accessible, effective, and joyful oral care. The brand’s 2026 mission is clear:MySmile water flossers, whitening kits, and nHA toothpaste are available online onandand more.MySmile is a leading innovator in at-home oral wellness. Known for its advanced water flossers, gentle whitening technology, and enamel-repairing nHA toothpaste, MySmile empowers people to build healthier, brighter smiles through science-backed solutions and modern design. For Media Contact: Contact Winnie, Digital Marketing Manager atSOURCE MySmile Oral Care Inc.