Transformational Moisture-Management Solution Designed to Protect Equipment, Extend Service Life, and Safeguard the Mission in Any Environment

TORRANCE, Calif.

Jan. 20, 2026

Superior Drying Capacity : A 15″ x 20.5″ DRYOUT ® panel designed for the Pelican 1600 Protector Series removes significantly more water than traditional desiccants: up to 10.2x more than a silica gel tin canister and up to 1,489x more than a silica gel packet.

