A Pre-Independence Day Celebration organised by JIS Group at the Guru Nanak Campus

JIS Group has organised a Pre-Independence Day Celebration with pomp and grandeur at Guru Nanak campus in Panihati on Friday. The event witnessed the showcasing of a 500 feet giant Indian flag to commemorate the struggle of freedom fighters. Approximately 300 female students, lady faculties and female staff members of various institutes under the JIS Group participated in the ceremony. Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director of JIS Group hoisted the national flag during this celebration. This initiative aims to recreate the stories and memories of the past to inspire future generations.



Sardar Simarpreet Singh, Director of JIS Group mentioned, “It is of utmost importance for the younger generation to know the importance of Independence Day. The struggle of freedom fighters throughout India is something which shall be instilled into the mind of the generations to come. We hope our endeavour has been able to do the same.”



Sardar, Taranjit Singh, Managing Director of JIS Group said, “JIS Group have always believed in showing their patriotism by recognising the struggle of those because of whom we live in a free, democratic country today. We aim to serve the people of our nation with our best possible efforts by rightfully doing our duty towards the students who are the future of the nation.”