There are steps you can take to keep your skin looking healthy, even when temperatures dip and there’s no escape from winter’s dry, cold air.

Winter Skin Care: A Step-by-Step Guide to treat dry skin in cold weather (source: freepik)

As the temperature drops this winter season, make sure to take proper care of yourself to avoid dryness which looks like rough patches of your skin becoming scaly. Severe dry skin may crack and bleed as well. Although it has become a common issue for all, it can definitely be avoided by following simple steps and forming a skincare routine. Aesthetic Physician and Skincare expert Dr. Saru Singh shares her tips and tricks for the season to have healthy and hydrated skin.

Winter Skin Care Tips:

1. Moisturizers prevent water loss from your skin: Apply a moisturizer on your face or body, especially right after showers. It’s best to use an ointment that is solid at room temperature. The added benefits of using a moisturizer consistently include slowing the signs of aging, helping fight acne, and camouflaging skin blemishes.

2. Always keep natural oils close to you: Natural oils like coconut oil, mineral oil, argan oil, vitamin E, and seed oil also help prevent water loss in the skin. They not only contain many vitamins and minerals but also will have the most negligible reaction. However, applying just oil would not moisturize the skin as it only helps the skin to hold moisture better. Always remember to use these oils only on the body and not the face as they can have side effects on some skin types.

3. Avoid scented products: Since most fragrances used in skin care products are synthetic, having a strong aroma as an ingredient typically negates the goal of a decent skincare product. They are usually petroleum-based, which can be extremely hazardous to our bodies. In fact, research has shown that one of the most frequent causes of sensitizing and other adverse skin sensitivities is fragrances in skincare products.

4. Apply sunscreen daily: Make sunscreen your best friend! Don’t skip it even in winter to protect your skin from sun exposure as it has SPF. The minimum SPF should be at least 30 for a beneficial result. Sunscreen also shields our skin’s proteins such as keratin, collagen, and elastin. Don’t forget to apply it frequently throughout the day for better safety of your skin.

5. Adjust your skincare routine: Just having and following a rigorous skincare routine is not all; updating it according to the season is also necessary to ensure your skin adjusts to the changes in the environment. We discussed before that you may smooth out and heal your skin barrier by applying oils. However, you might want to think about adding occlusive components to your skin care regimen if you discover that emollient ingredients aren’t soothing your dry skin sufficiently.



