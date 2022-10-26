A Step-to-Step Guide to Lose Those Extra Kilos Effortlessly

Abdominal fat, also termed visceral fat, is body fat that is stored deep beneath the muscle in the belly, around organs such as the liver, intestines, and stomach. There may be a variety of causes for abdominal fat including poor diet, lack of exercise, and stress. Other reasons such as insulin resistance, hormonal abnormalities, and most importantly, a sedentary lifestyle can all contribute to fat accumulation near the lower belly. Maintaining a trim waistline benefits you in more ways than one. It can help you live longer, reducing the chances of getting heart disease, diabetes, and possibly cancer.Also Read – Binge Eating on Diwali? Here’s How You Can Maintain Weight And Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals

Lavleen Kaur, Head Nutritionist & Founder, Diet Insight, a nutrition and wellness clinic says "when it comes to shedding that extra layer of body fat, everybody seems to adopt rigorous diet plans to lose a certain kilogram of fat, but the truth is that it's impossible to target belly fat specifically when you simply focus on diet. However, losing weight, in general, may help you slim down your waistline." You don't need to follow a rigorous diet plan; instead, attempt to incorporate these lifestyle changes into your daily routine to help you achieve your goal of living a better and longer life. Read on to find out what they are:

1. Add seasonal vegetables into your diet

Excess sugar consumption may be the primary cause of abdominal and liver obesity. This is especially true for sugary beverages such as soft drinks and sugary sweets. Sugary foods are harmful to your health. Eating a lot of these foods can lead to obesity. Research has found that eating too much sugar, particularly fructose can contribute to fat buildup around the belly and liver. Sugar is made up of half glucose and half fructose. When you consume a lot of added sugar, your liver becomes overburdened with fructose and is forced to convert it to fat. Whereas whole fruit and seasonal vegetables are incredibly healthy and contain a lot of fiber and natural fructose, which helps offset the detrimental effects.

2. Plan your mid-snacks rather than dieting

Learn what to look for in a snack to help weight loss and how to incorporate morning and evening snacks into a balanced diet. Eating a snack between meals helps to satisfy your hunger and you consume all the nutrients you require. On the other hand, snacking all day, especially on meals with low nutritional value, may lead to overeating. Therefore, it’s a good idea to preplan your snacks for the day so you’re ready when hunger strikes. Remember to choose a snack that has protein, fat, or fiber to satisfy your hunger and provide energy.

3. Trust your “gut” instinct

Have you done everything and yet have the feeling that nothing is working? Maybe that intuition is correct, and you should pay more attention to your gut health. Gut health may be a major factor in influencing the amount of belly fat because it is said to cover the lining with the intestine area, interacting with the food being consumed. This may have an impact on what nutrients your body absorbs and how it stores them.

Having a healthy gut health is crucial because it lowers digestive disorders such as constipation, which means the more toxins accumulate, the bigger the belly gets. Furthermore, gut bacteria may influence your weight by changing how certain foods are absorbed in your body.

4. Exercise Regularly

Exercise is one of the most effective ways to improve your chances of living a healthy life and preventing sickness. This does not imply practicing exercises such as spot reduction because decreasing fat in one area is simply not possible. Exercises such as weight training and cardiovascular activity will help you lose fat all over your body. Even aerobic exercises, such as walking, running, and swimming, can help you lose a lot of belly fat.

5. Improve fight-or-flight response

A higher cortisol level is a strong contributor to belly fat. Cortisol, also known as the stress hormone, is a vital hormone that is produced by the adrenal gland which helps in the regulation of blood sugar and metabolism, among other things.

It is just another hormone-like adrenaline, which is an important part of your body’s “fight or flight” response. Studies show that an adequate amount of stress is good for our bodies as it may increase productivity and efficiency. Therefore, even if you follow the most ideal diet and exercise routine, if your stress hormones aren’t under control then it can be difficult to lose belly fat as intended. One way to minimize stress is by increasing your dopamine level (feel-good hormones) which can be done by reducing the total daily screen time and getting an ample amount of sleep. Even if it feels pleasant to spend late nights on the phone, our brain becomes confused with reality and disrupts its normal body clock. Night hormones such as melatonin and serotonin must be released in order for our bodies to repair itself for the following day; but, if we do not allow it to heal, it will raise tension and accumulate more fat due to hormonal imbalances.