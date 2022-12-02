Kerala Literature Festival 2023: The much awaited literary festival is all set to welcome all literary enthusiasts by the beach. Check details about the eminent authors and magical performances that will grace the night and get yourself self registered asap!

Kerala Literature Festival 2023: A Wholesome Day Of Literature, Art, Music By The Beach. Dates, Venue, Tickets (Instagram: Kerala lit Fest)

Kerala Literature Festival 2023: All literattis hail! The much awaited literature festival in Kerala is all set to welcome all literature enthusiasts. With toes dipped in sand, breezy beach breezy whirling through hair in addition to that literary vibe, this year’s fest will be unique. By the beach, authors will give interviews and people will talk about their favourite reads.

The Kerala Literature Festival (KLF), one of Asia’s largest literature festivals, will be held at Kozhikode beach from January 12 to 15. The festival is promoted by DC Kizhakemuri Foundation and supported by the state government.

What To Expect?

KLF is part of the tourist calendar of the region with participation from across India and from other parts of the world for the four-day event. With an aggregate footfall of more than 3 lakh, KLF combines literary and popular cultures.

The sessions at KLF aim to map literature through discussions on aspects of science & technology, art, cinema, politics, music, environment, literature, the pandemic & its impacts, business & entrepreneurship, health, art & leisure, travel & tourism, gender, economy, culture genomics, history & politics, and various facets that shape human consciousness. Fireside chats at night, music concerts, and classical, theatre, and performing artists will make up the entertainment quotient at the festival.

Famous Writers To Join Kerala Literature Festival 2022

Poet and critic, K. Sachidanandan will be the Festival Director and speakers include Nobel laureates, Jnanpith winners, Oscar winners, Booker Prize recipients, film and theatre personalities, performers and artists, designers, and diplomats.

The sixth edition will have over 400 speakers including the likes of Jeffrey Archer, Abhijit Banerjee, Nastasia Cheyenne Olivier, Ada Yonath, Arundhati Roy, Orhan Pamuk, Francesc Miralles, Geethanjali Shree, Wendy Doniger, Ramachandra Guha, Palanivel Thiagarajan, Sanjeev Sanyal, Piyush Pandey, Shashi Tharoor, Prakash Raj, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, Shobhaa De, Manu S. Pillai, Kapil Sibal, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Faizal Kottikollon, Sudha Murthy, Capt G.R. Gopinath, Meghnad Desai, Tushar Gandhi, Remo Fernandes, Usha Uthup, Yoko Ogawa, Emily Perkins, Jerry Pinto, and P. Sai Nath among others.

Dates, Venue, Ticket

Date: January 12, 2023 – January 15, 2023

Venue: Kozhikode Beach

Tickets: Free registration for attendee, delegate registration fess is Rs 899 onwards



