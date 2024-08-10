A Year of Transformative Rehabilitation Services in Bengaluru

Rehab on Wheels (RoW), a pioneering initiative by The Association of People with Disability (APD), in collaboration with ABB India, has completed one year of delivering critical rehabilitation services to underserved communities in Bengaluru. Since its launch in 2023, RoW has served over 1600 beneficiaries empowering them to achieve greater independence and improve their overall well-being at their doorstep.

It is a first-of-its-kind rehabilitation project for people with disabilities, which started with an aim to provide accessible and affordable care through its mobile unit, free of cost. The project, codified and replicated in multiple locations where there is a need for rehabilitation, has been funded by ABB India, as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The RoW initiative offers comprehensive support through therapies including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and counselling

The mobile unit has reached 23 service points across the most underserved communities in Bengalurus Urban and Rural districts to empower people with disabilities through mobility aids and assistive devices.

The project has successfully also provided high-quality therapy services, improving the individuals functional abilities and overall well-being through the distribution of disability aids, assistive services, and community camps.

RoWs commitment to quality shines through, with 67% of beneficiaries feeling genuinely satisfied with their care. The project has successfully engaged local stakeholders, including community leaders, ASHA, ANM, and Anganwadi workers, to mobilise beneficiaries and raise awareness about its services. These strategic partnerships have been instrumental in identifying areas with the highest demand for rehabilitation services.

Talking about the initiative, Dr. Senthil N S Kumar (PhD Rehab), CEO, The Association of People with Disability (APD), mentioned, “We are incredibly proud of the impact Rehab on Wheels has made in its first year. Bringing crucial rehabilitation services directly to communities has empowered over 1,600 individuals to lead more independent and fulfilling lives. We are grateful for ABB Indias partnership in making this initiative a reality, and we look forward to expanding our reach and impact in the coming months.”

G.N.V Subba Rao, Global Head of Operation Centers & ABB Innovation Center, India, said, “ABB India is committed to sustainable and inclusive development of the community’s social capital through active engagement. Rehab on Wheels perfectly aligns with this vision, providing vital rehabilitation services that positively improve the lives of people with disabilities. We are proud to be partners in this impactful program and it gives us immense pride to see Rehab on Wheels touch so many lives. We look forward to its continued success.”

In the months ahead, APD aims to expand RoWs reach and impact further. Plans include increasing the number of service points, enhancing community engagement, and collaborating with additional local health centers and NGOs. The goal is to ensure comprehensive rehabilitation services are available to all individuals in need, regardless of location.

About The Association of People with Disability (APD)

APD is a pioneering non-profit organisation, established in 1959 by the Late N S Hema. APD has impacted over 1 million individual beneficiaries from underprivileged communities and 2 million family members & community stakeholders. Various programs by APD cover 21 disabilities stated in the RPWD Act 2016. With a diverse and inclusive team of over 330 members (45% Women and 30% PwDs), APD reaches out to over 1,00,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries annually. APD is managed by a professional team of developmental and technical experts overseen by an eminent Board of Governors and Trustees. The Association maintains the highest standard of governance, has been acknowledged by multiple donors, and is accredited by independent agencies like the TISS, Credibility Alliance, RCI, and NIPMAN Foundation.

To learn more, visit – www.apd-india.org

About ABB

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered, and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB’s more than 105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com.