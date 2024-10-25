Aadhaar card not valid document to be used as age proof, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside an order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court which had accepted an Aadhaar card for determining the age of a road accident victim to grant compensation.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Ujjal Bhuyan, therefore, said the age of the deceased had to be determined from the date of birth mentioned in the school leaving certificate under Section 94 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.