Aadhar-Ration Card Linking Deadline Extended, Check Details

Aadhaar Card-Ration Card Linking Deadline Extended, Check Last Date And Process

The government has extended the deadline to link the Aadhaar with the ration card.

Aadhaar Card-Ration Card Linking: There is a piece of good news for those of you who have not linked your Aadhaar card with the ration card.

Last Date To Link Aadhaar With Ration Card Extended

In a big relief, the government has extended the deadline, the last date to link the Aadhaar with the ration card till 30 September 2024. Earlier, the deadline was set for 30 June but now the Food and Public Distribution Department has issued a notification in this regard.

One Nation-One Ration Scheme

The government had announced the “One Nation-One Ration” scheme for ration cards and it said that the ration card has to be linked with the Aadhar Card to prevent people from holding more than one ration card.

Food grains and kerosene are provided to all Below Poverty Line (BPL) families through ration cards at a very low price. In many cases, it was found that those with more than one ration card were taking more ration and those in need were left empty-handed.

Will Stop Corrupt Practices

With this move of linking Aadhar cards with ration cards, the corrupt and fraudulent practices will be checked to a great extent and even stopped completely.

How To Link Aadhaar Card With Ration Card Online:

Visit the official Public Distribution System (PDS) portal of your state. Select Aadhaar Link with Active Card. Enter your ration card number followed by Aadhaar card number. Enter your registered mobile number. Select the Continue/Submit button. You will now receive an OTP on your mobile phone. Enter the OTP on the Aadhaar Ration Link page, and your request for the same has now been submitted. Once the process is complete, you will receive an SMS informing you of the same.











