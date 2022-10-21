Friday, October 21, 2022
Aadhar To Be Mandatory For Registration Of Marriage In UP, New Order to be Issued Soon

Lucknow: The aadhar number is going to be made mandatory for the registration of marriage in Uttar Pradesh and a new order in this regard is going to be issued soon. The move from the state government has been taken to prevent fraudulent registration of marriages, Live Hindustan reported.Also Read – Plasma Or Mosambi Juice? Patient Dies Of Dengue After Treatment, Fake Blood Suspected | Video

As per the report, the Stamp and Registration Department is going to issue an order in this regard. Also Read – UP Girl Not Allowed To Give Exams Over Non-payment Of Fee, BJP MP Varun Gandhi Shares Video Of Her Crying Inconsolably | WATCH

The Stamp and Registration Department has been authorised for marriage registration in Uttar Pradesh and an online system has been developed by the department for this purpose. Also Read – Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022: 36 Students Held For Using Bluetooth Devices During Exam

For marriage registration, the candidates have to register on the official website https// igrsup.gov.in.

What documents are required for registration of marriage?

Currently for the registration of marriage, it is necessary for all to provide identity proof, age proof, residence proof and other documents. Along with this, a new photo is also required. Moreover, identity proof of two witnesses, age proof is also needed for the purpose.





