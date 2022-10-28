Friday, October 28, 2022
Aaditya Thackeray Slams Shinde-Fadnavis Government Over Shifting of Tata Airbus Project to Gujarat

Breaking News October 28: Former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray took a dig at the Shinde-Fadnavis government after the ‘Tata Airbus Project’ moved to Gujarat from Maharastra and said that the industry has no faith in the “Khoke government”. Thackeray further lambasted the double-engine government and said that the state government engine has failed engine even if the Centre is doing well but the state government has failed miserably.Also Read – Top Headlines Today: India Beats Netherlands By 56 Runs, BCCI Announces Equal Match Fees For Men And Women – Watch Video

In a tweet, he said, “It can be seen that the industry has no faith in the Khoke government. Now even after 4 projects escape from Maharashtra, will the Industries Minister resign?” Also Read – Top Headlines Today: Mallikarjun Kharge Takes Charge As Congress President Today, Team India Served Cold Food And Sandwich – Watch

The industry minister Uday Samant in September said that the C-295 transport aircraft project will come up in MIHAN. However, the Shinde-Fadnavis government has failed to attract the project despite claiming the double-engine government in the state. Also Read – Rishi Sunak Becomes UK’s First British-Asian Prime Minister, PM Modi Congratulates On The Victory – Watch Video

Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on major news from India and worldwide.



