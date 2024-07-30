Home

Delhi UPSC Aspirant Death: Aakash Institute, FITZEE In Noida Sealed Over Norms Violation

Noida: Days after three UPSC aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Delhi, the Noida district administration, police and fire department carried out raids in different coaching centres of the district. According to the reports, the officials are investigating all the coaching center running in the basement in Noida and also sealed four renowned coaching centers.

The drives were carried out in Sector 62, 63, 66, 58, 18 and adjoining Sectors. The coaching centers that have been sealed are FIITJEE and Aakash Coaching Institute in sector 62 of Noida. Along with this, Unacademy coaching institute has been served with a warning.

“It was found that classes of numerous coaching centers were being held in the basements of these establishments. So far, the basements of two coaching centers have been sealed, while another coaching centre has been issued a stern warning. The basement was purportedly used as a conference hall where students were discovered studying during the raid. A relentless investigation campaign is still underway,” Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Choubey told Millenium Post.

During the raids, shocking facts came into foray. Officials said that the basements from where these coaching centers were operating were marked for parking. Moreover, they failed to even get the fire NOC.

UPSC Aspirants Death: MCD Seals 29 Basements of Coaching Institutes

The MCD sealed seven more basements of coaching centres in Central Delhi’s Old Rajendra Nagar and one each in North West Delhi’s Rajdhani Enclave and East Delhi’s Preet Vihar on Tuesday, following the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle.

With this, the civic body has now cracked down on 29 basements of coaching institutes since Sunday for allegedly operating in violation of the MCD building by-laws.

According to an official statement, the coaching centres that faced action in Rajinder Nagar on Tuesday include the IAS Gurukul Tathastu, Officers IAS Academy, Forum IAS, Psyche World IAS, Sanchetna IAS, Prisha IAS, Path Academy and Drishti IAS.

In the MCD’s latest sealing drive in Preet Vihar and Rajdhani Enclave, two basements of coaching centres faced action — Sanskriti Academy and Pratham Institute, respectively, it said.

The action comes in the wake of flooding in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Rajinder Nagar that led to the death of three civil services aspirants on Saturday.

Additionally, the MCD’s public health department also deployed a team to inspect the old Rajender Nagar area where 78 paying guest accommodations and 13 guest houses were checked for mosquito breeding.











