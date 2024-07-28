Aakash Institute Launches 15th Edition of Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) Offering Up to 100% Scholarships and other Awards for Class VII-XII Students

Aakash Institute (Aakash Educational Services Limited) launched its flagship scholarship examination Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2024 today across the country.

In the launch event today, Mr. Deepak Mehrotra, CEO and MD of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), remarked, “ANTHE has played a crucial role in bridging the gap between the aspirations and abilities of countless students. Celebrating these 15 years of ANTHE, we have worked to make our courses accessible to deserving students across the nation, regardless of their location. ANTHE enables students to prepare for NEET and JEE at their own pace, wherever they are. We anticipate strong participation in ANTHE 2024 and are dedicated to guiding students towards a bright future.”

Addressing the media today at Kolkata, Ms. Bina Agarwal, Chief Coordinator- West Bengal, said “We have celebrated ANTHE like a festival for last 15 years as students eagerly wait to write this exam to enroll with us.” Mr. Shadab Ansari, HoD Botany, added “ANTHE has been significant for the aspirants of NEET & JEE since student can win up to 100% scholarship in our course fees and help their parents financially.”

ANTHE 2024 will take place from October 19-27, 2024, in both online and offline modes across the country. In addition to scholarships of up to 100% in course fee, top scorers will also receive cash awards and five students will get an opportunity of 5-day all-expenses-paid trip to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.