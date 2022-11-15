Aamir Khan Announces Break For The First Time in 35 Years After Laal Singh Chaddha Debacle

Aamir Khan was speaking at an event in Delhi when he announced that he would be taking some time off to spend with his family members and will return after a year and a half.

Aamir Khan Confirms Taking a Break After Laal Singh Chaddha Debacle ‘Been Working For 35 Years…’ (Photo: IANS)

Aamir Khan announces break: Aamir Khan has announced that he is going to take a break for the first time in his 35-year-long career. The actor was speaking at an event in Delhi on Monday when he made the statement and also revealed that he wants to spend more time with his family now. This was his first official appearance after the entire debacle around Laal Singh Chaddha and its failure at the Box Office.

Aamir was the speaker at an event in the capital organised by his childhood friend. The superstar also debuted his grey hair and beard as he looked all relaxed and unperturbed by the trolling and criticism that he faced during the release of his last film. He said he is at that point in life where he wants to invest more in his relationships. Aamir revealed that he was supposed to start working on his next film – Champions – after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha but he has changed his plans now.

AAMIR KHAN TO SPEND TIME WITH FAMILY AFTER LAAL SINGH CHADDHA’S FAILURE

Speaking about his decision, the popular actor said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break and be with my family, my mom, and my kids.”

The actor who is considered one of the strongest pillars of Indian cinema added that it’s the right time for him to take a break after working tremendously for the last 35 years. “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me.” He added that he would be going away from the cinemas for at least a year and a half. “This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, a year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor,” he said.

AAMIR KHAN’S APPEARANCE IN ‘SALAAM VENKY’

Aamir will be making a small appearance in Kajol’s film ‘Salaam Venky.’ The trailer of the film which was released at an event on Monday in Mumbai gave a glimpse of Aamir. This could just be the last time in the next two years that we would be seeing the actor entertaining the audience on-screen. Meanwhile, the hunt for the actor to replace Aamir in his production – Champions – is on. The film is co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions.

