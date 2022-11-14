Aamir Khan Wont Be Working For Next Year Year And A Half For THIS Reason

The actor was recently in Delhi for a chat session at an event where he spoke about his career and how he approaches a film.

This Superstar Won’t Be Working For Next Year, Year And A Half

New Delhi: Actor-producer Aamir Khan has said that he won’t be working as an actor for the next year, year and a half. “I want to take a break. I want to be with my family,” he added. “For the last 35 years, I have single-mindedly been focussed on my work…It’s not fair to people who are close to me,” Aamir stated. Since the release and box office failure of his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan has kept a low profile and made a rare public appearance recently at an event in Delhi.

The actor was recently in Delhi for a chat session at an event where he spoke about his career and how he approaches a film. He also said why he felt the need to take a break from acting. Amir said, “When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids.”

Aamir said that this is perhaps the first break he is taking from acting in his 35-year-career as he said, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor.”



