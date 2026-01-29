ROSEMONT, Ill.

/PRNewswire/ — “The AANA is extremely disappointed to see the U.S. Department of Education move forward with their proposal limiting federal graduate student loan borrowing available to Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and other advanced practice nursing degrees. The real-world implication of this rule is devastating: A recent survey of AANA members showed 75% of CRNA-respondents reporting that CRNA education would no longer be financially feasible under the proposed loan limits, and nearly 80% were very concerned about taking out private loans if this policy is finalized.. AANA stands united with current and future CRNAs and the patients who depend on us, and we will continue to fight during this open comment period to ensure the Department of Education protects access to quality nurse anesthesia education.” American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) PresidentJeff Molter, MSN, MBA, CRNA SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology