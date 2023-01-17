National

AAP, BJP To Battle It Out Today As Congress Steps Out Of Race

Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh

Section 144 of the CRPC has been imposed at the municipal corporation building, Sector-17, Chandigarh and within 50 meters from its periphery in view of elections for the posts of Chandigarh Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor today.





