AAP, BJP To Battle It Out Today As Congress Steps Out Of Race

Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh
Section 144 of the CRPC has been imposed at the municipal corporation building, Sector-17, Chandigarh and within 50 meters from its periphery in view of elections for the posts of Chandigarh Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor today.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
15 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Today Amid Coldwave And Dense Fog. Check Full List Here
[ad_1] Home News Delhi15 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Today Amid Coldwave And Dense Fog. Check Full List Here The Indian...
MP Minister Washes Feet Of Youth Covered With Mud To Apologise For Bad Condition Of Roads In Gwalior
[ad_1] Home Madhya PradeshMP Minister Washes Feet Of Youth Covered With Mud To Apologise For Bad Condition Of Roads In...
IRCTC Update: Over 300 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check List Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessIRCTC Update: Over 300 Trains Cancelled By Indian Railways Today. Check List Here The Indian Railways on Tuesday...
Aries Should Trust The Luck, Leos to See Wish Coming True
[ad_1] Home AstrologyHoroscope Today, January 17, Tuesday: Aries Should Trust The Luck, Leos to See Wish Coming True Horoscope Today,...
6 Shot Dead, Including Mother And 6-Month-Old Baby In
[ad_1] Home News World6 Shot Dead, Including Mother And 6-Month-Old Baby In ‘Targeted’ Attack On Family At California Home The...
Upload Driving License, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card on Digilocker Easily: Step-by-step Guide Here
[ad_1] Home BusinessUpload Driving License, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card on Digilocker Easily: Step-by-step Guide Here In DigiLocker, the documents are...
Average Rating