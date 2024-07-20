Home

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AAP ‘Kejriwal ki 5 Guarantee’ ; Promises 24-hour Electricity And Waiver Of Pending Domestic Dues

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP has promised that all mothers and sisters in the state will receive Rs 1000 per month.

New Delhi: As the state assembly elections loom, the Aam Aadmi Party has unveiled a campaign for Haryana that they’ve dubbed “Kejriwal’s 5 Guarantees.” The unveiling was attended by notable figures within the party, including Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with Sandeep Pathak, and Sushil Gupta. Among the promises the AAP made, their commitment to providing free and continuous electricity to Haryana residents stands out.

“Like in Delhi and Punjab, all old domestic pending bills will be waived. Power cuts will be stopped, and arrangements will be made for 24-hour electricity like in Delhi and Punjab,” the party said. The second guarantee is that the party, if it comes to power, will provide good and free healthcare for all.

#WATCH | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says, “…We do not treat politics as business. It is not just a profession but a passion for us…If they (the opposition) were good, we wouldn’t have to form a party…They challenged us…The people of Haryana gave time and chance to every… pic.twitter.com/oa5sclekhd — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2024

“Like in Delhi and Punjab, Mohalla Clinics will be established in every village and neighbourhood of cities. All government hospitals will be revamped, and new government hospitals will be built. Every resident of Haryana will receive free treatment, whether the illness is minor or major. All tests, medicines, surgeries, and treatments will be free. This will save people a lot of money and provide significant relief from inflation,” the party announced.

Speaking of the education sector, the AAP has guaranteed good, excellent and free education.

“Like in Delhi and Punjab, the education mafia will be eradicated. Government schools will be made so good that people will want to enrol their children in government schools instead of private ones. The hooliganism of private schools will also be stopped, and unjustified fee hikes by private schools will be curbed,” the party said.

AAP has also promised that all mothers and sisters in the state will receive Rs 1000 per month.

Promising employment for every youth, the AAP said that arrangements will be made for employment for every unemployed youth.

“In just two years in Punjab, 45,000 government jobs and private employment for over three lakh people have been arranged. In Delhi, arrangements for 2.5 lakh government jobs and private employment for over 12 lakh people have been made,” the AAP added.

