AAP leader Atishi to take oath as Delhi CM on Sept 21

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi, who has staked claim to become the next Delhi Chief Minister, said on Tuesday that she is happy about the trust posed in her by the outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal but also sad that he has resigned from his post.

सेंट स्टीफंस से की है पढ़ाई

AAP leader and CM-designate Atishi Marlena will take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on September 21. The other leaders of the party will also take oath as cabinet ministers. Arvind Kejriwal had resigned from the CM’s post and submitted his resignation to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena on September 17.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor has moved the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister and the claim letter of Atishi to form the government to President Droupadi Murmu, sources said on Wednesday.

The Delhi LG has also proposed September 21 as the date for swearing in of Atishi as Delhi’s new Chief Minister.

Atishi told reporters that she will work to bring back Kejriwal as Chief Minister after the assembly polls, which would be held in the next few months.

“First of all, I would like to thank the popular CM of Delhi, AAP national convener, and my guru – Arvind Kejriwal. He gave me such a huge responsibility and trusted me for it. This can be done only in AAP, only under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, that a first-time politician becomes the CM of a state. I come from an ordinary family. Had I been in any other party, perhaps I would not have been given even an election ticket,” Atishi said.











