Tuesday, October 25, 2022
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan Makes Bizarre Claim Says WhatsApp Down Because BJP Losing Gujarat

New Delhi: Naresh Balyan, Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker, on Tuesday blamed the BJP for WhatsApp’s global outage and alleged that “WhatsApp is down because BJP is losing Gujarat”.Also Read – Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

Taking to Twitter, the AAP leader made a scathing allegation about the saffron party linking it to the Gujarat Assembly polls. He tweeted, “Whatsapp is down because BJP is losing Gujarat.” Also Read – Wreckage Of Sister Ship of 17th Century Lost Warship Found In Sweden

Also Read – Viral Video: Bear and Tiger Fight Fiercely Like Baloo and Sher Khan in Jungle Book. Watch

WhatsApp seemed to be partially restored in India and Android and iOS users were able to send and receive messages on the popular instant messaging app that went down for almost two hours on Tuesday.

Users of the Meta-owned instant messaging and voice call platform had reported they could not send group and well as personal chats during the outage. Users of WhatsApp Web were also affected in the outage.

Meta had earlier acknowledged the disruption and said it was working to fix the outage.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a Meta spokesperson said.

Several other countries have also reported the issue with WhatsApp, according to trackers.

According to DownDetector, a website that reports on outages and other problems, many users reported using WhatsApp since 3:17 AM EDT (12:30 pm IST) per the DownDetector tracker.

Affected regions based on DownDetector’s heat map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow among others.

On October 5 2021, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook stopped working for over six hours. It took over six hours for Facebook to resolve the issue that the company claimed arose due to a faulty configuration change. The WhatsApp outage affected an estimated 3.5 billion users across the globe.





Source link

