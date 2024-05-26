Home

News

AAP MP Swati Maliwal Alleges Death And Rape Threats On Social Media, Blames Party Members And YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

Swati Maliwal shared screenshots of the abusive messages and rape threats that she is receiving on social media platforms on her X handle and alleged that she has been subjected to character assassination.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

AAP MP Swati Maliwal Casts Her Vote In Delhi

New Delhi: In a fresh set of controversies in the alleged assault case of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, the Rajya Sabah Member has claimed that she has been receiving rape and death threats following a ‘character assassination’ campaign allegedly organised by party leaders and volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal.

Swati Maliwal shared screenshots of the abusive messages and rape threats that she is receiving on social media platforms on her X handle and alleged that she has been subjected to character assassination and victim shaming allegedly by her own party leaders.

“After the leaders and volunteers of my party i.e., AAP, orchestrated a campaign of character assassination, victim shaming and fanning of emotions against me, I have been getting rape and death threats. This got further exacerbated when YouTuber @Dhruv_Rathee posted a one-sided video against me,” Maliwal said in the X post.

“As far as the party leadership goes, it is very clear that they are trying to intimidate me into withdrawing my complaint. However, for Dhruv, I tried my best to reach out to him to tell him my version but he ignored my calls and messages. It is shameful that people like him, who claim to be independent journalists could act like other AAP spokespersons and victim shame me to the extent that I am now facing extreme abuses and threats,” she added.

Tis Hazari Court of Delhi Remands Bibhav Kumar

The Tis Hazari Court of Delhi remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar, for four days of judicial custody on Friday in connection with the alleged Swati Maliwal assault case. He was produced before the court after five days of police custody. Meanwhile, a bail application has also been moved on behalf of Bibhav Kumar. The court has listed the matter for hearing on Monday and sought a response from the Delhi police.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal remanded Bibhav Kumar in judicial proceedings after hearing submissions of Delhi Police and defence counsels Rajiv Mohan and Rajat Bhardwaj. After producing Bibhav Kumar, Delhi police sought four days of judicial custody of him.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava submitted that during the investigation, DVR containing CCTV footage was seized and sent to an expert for analysis. An investigation is at its initial stage. Therefore, the accused may be sent to judicial custody for four days.

Defense counsel Rajiv Mohan opposed the request for custody and argued that custody depends on necessity. An application was also moved on behalf of the accused, Bibhav Kumar, to protect DVR seized during the investigation and place it on record.

APP Atul Srivastava opposed the application and submitted that this is not the stage for seeking a copy of CCTV footage This application may be dismissed, he added. APP Srivastava also argued that the accused is not the occupier of CCTV. He submitted that the pen drive, which was found blank, was sent to FSL.

It was also submitted that the seized DVR has been sent to an expert and a report is awaited. Defence counsel Rajat Bhardwaj argued that police lied before the court to seek remand of the accused. How the Pen drive was found blank without consulting the expert. The court has reserved the order on application for May 28.

On May 19, while granting five days of police custody to Bibhav Kumar, the court observed, “The fact not finding of the video footage in pen-drive provided by the JE to the IO during course of the investigation and getting formatting of the mobile phone by the accused speaks in volume.”

(With inputs from agencies)







