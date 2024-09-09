AAP Names 20 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls, No Alliance With Congress

Home

AAP Ends Suspense, Names 20 Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls, No Alliance With Congress

The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fight the Haryana Assembly polls on its own as it released its first list of 20 candidates on Monday, September 9, thus ending the suspense over an alliance with the Congress.

The decision came amid alliance talks between the AAP and the Congress that dragged on and the nomination window for the polls closing on September 12.

The AAP has fielded candidates from Naraingarh, Assandh, Samalkha, Uchana Kalan, Dabwali, Meham, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Badli, Beri, Mahendragarh and Badshahpur while Congress has already announced its candidates from these seats.

On the issue of an alliance with the Congress, AAP’s Haryana president Sushil Gupta said, “I want to say it very clearly that we have been preparing for all the 90 seats since day one. There is not much time left for the polls, the last date for filing nominations is September 12. So the wait is over.”

Sushil Gupta stated that the AAP stands ready to offer a robust alternative in Haryana and announced that the party’s second list of candidates would be released shortly.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh stated that the party is set to contest the Haryana elections with full vigor. Earlier, Gupta announced that AAP would disclose its candidate list for all 90 constituencies if the Congress did not finalize an agreement by evening.

The talks between the two parties were stuck up over the number of seats to be contested by the AAP. According to sources, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was demanding 10 seats, while the Congress had offered it only five.

According to the list of candidates shared by the AAP, its Haryana unit senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda will contest the election from Kalayat, considered to be a stronghold of former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Indu Sharma from Bhiwani. Vikas Nehra has been fielded from Meham, while Bijender Hooda is in the poll fray from Rohtak.

The failures of the AAP and the Congress to agree on a seat-sharing arrangement in Haryana also puts a question mark on the possibility of a tie-up between the two parties in Delhi, which is scheduled to go to polls early next year.

