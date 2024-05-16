Home

‘Last Few Days Were Difficult’: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal Shares First Reactions On ‘Assault’ At Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has issued her first comment after her alleged assault by an aid of Delhi CM.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has shared her first reaction to the alleged assault on her by an aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CM’s residence. Earlier today, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and former DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal lodged a police complaint in the alleged assault row, top Delhi Police sources said on Thursday.

“What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken.” Swati Maliwal shared a post on her X handle.

“The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party. May God keep them happy too. An important election is going on in the country; Swati Maliwal is not important; the issues of the country are important,” Swati Maliwal added.

If there is talk of assault, threats and misbehavior in the complaint, then accordingly, the police can register IPC 323, 506, and 509, and if there is talk of physical abuse or inappropriate touching, then the IPC 354 section can also be imposed.

The police are taking legal advice regarding the two and a half-page complaint, which can also be called Swati’s statement. Right now, the complaint is against Vibhav and the names of his associates may also come up in the investigation.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal Lodges Police Complaint

Additional CP Pramod Kushwaha and Additional DCP reached the residence of Maliwal and stayed for more than four hours. During this, the AAP MP gave a detailed complaint of around two pages regarding the incident.

AAP chief’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar’s name is included in the complaint. The team will register the FIR soon after having legal discussions, the top Delhi Police sources added. The National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Bibhav Kumar on Friday in connection with the alleged assault on Swati Maliwal.

“The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of a media post captioned ‘DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary of assaulting her’. The post reported that Ms Swati Maliwal, RS MP and former DCW chief, has alleged that the Private Secretary of (the) Chief Minister of Delhi had brutally assaulted her at the Chief Minister’s residence,” read the notice issued by the NCW on Thursday.

“In view of the above, the Commission has scheduled a hearing in this matter for May 17, 2024, at 11 AM. All concerned parties are required to appear before the Commission in person,” it added. The alleged assault on the former chairperson of the DCW triggered a major political slugfest between the BJP and the AAP, with the former accusing the CM of shielding his accused aide.

(With inputs from agencies)







