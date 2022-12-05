Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll Results 2022: The BJP is expected to remain at the second spot. While the AAP is predicted to win 149-171 wards of the total 250, the BJP might get 61-91 wards, followed by Congress which may get 3-7 wards.

Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll Results 2022: AAP Set to Get Absolute Majority With 149-171 Wards, Predicts India Today-Axis My India

Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll Results: The India Today-Axis My India exit poll announced on Monday has predicted a clear majority for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recently concluded MCD Election 2022. The BJP is expected to remain at the second spot. While the AAP is predicted to win 149-171 wards of the total 250, the BJP might get 61-91 wards, followed by Congress which may get 3-7 wards.

In terms of vote share, BJP is expected to get 35 per cent, while Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party may secure 43 per cent share. Apart from this, Congress is likely to get 10 per cent votes. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll also showed that 51 per cent voters from Scheduled Caste (SC), 36 per cent from Upper Caste and 40 per cent from Other Backward Caste vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in December 4 election.

For the unversed, voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election took place on December 4, Sunday. While the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to gain greater control over the national capital with the civic body polls, the BJP has put in all efforts to continue its reign.

Over 1,300 candidates from different political parties were in the contest for the Civic body polls in Delhi. The AAP and BJP fought on all seats. The Congress, on the other hand, fielded candidates on 247 seats as nominations of three of its candidates were rejected over technical issues.

The BJP has been ruling over the municipal bodies of Delhi for the last 15 years. The saffron party in the last MCD election in 2017, got a massive two-thirds majority.

This will be the first civic body polls in Delhi after the delimitation of wards. The Centre had sent the final delimitation order in October this year. Earlier, there were a total of 272 wards comprising the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation.



