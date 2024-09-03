Home

AAP Welcomes Possible Alliance With Congress In Poll-bound Haryana; Details Inside

Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal File photo

New Delhi: In a significant political turn of events, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh welcomed reports claiming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has shown interest in the possibility of an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal-led party in poll-bound Haryana.

AAP Leader Singh told reporters that defeating the BJP is a priority of all the opposition parties and added any decision regarding alliance will be taken with the approval of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal.

There were several reports claiming that Gandhi, in a meeting of Congress’ Central Election Committee (CEC) on Monday, expressed interest about the possibility of alliance with AAP for assembly polls in Haryana.

Voting on 90 Assembly Seats In Haryana On October 5

Voting on 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

“Defeating the BJP and its politics of hatred and politics against people, farmers and youth is a priority for all of us,” Singh said. Singh, however, said any official stand on the issue will be made by AAP’s in-charge of Haryana affairs Sandeep Pathak and state president Sushil Gupta.

“Any final decision in this regard will be taken by our leaders associated with organisational and election related works in Haryana, after approval of Kejriwal,” said the senior AAP leader. Delhi minister Atishi said the decision will only be taken after Kejriwal is released.

“Rahul Gandhi has sought opinion from Congress leaders and only they can answer. We have got to know about it from media. As far as alliance goes, the decision will be taken after Arvind Kejriwal comes out,” she told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The Congress leaders in Haryana, however, have rejected the possibility of any alliance with AAP in the state. Recently, senior Congress leader in Haryana, Kumari Selja ruled out the possibility of an alliance with AAP for the assembly polls, saying her party is strong in the state and will fight the elections on its own.

Earlier, the Congress and AAP, partners in Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc), entered into seat adjustments for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi Haryana and Gujarat.

In Haryana, AAP state president Gupta was the lone party candidate in the Lok Sabha polls in the state. He lost to BJP’s Naveen Jindal. Interestingly, the Congress and AAP contested the Lok Sabha polls independently in Punjab.

Gupta recently asserted that AAP is ready to strongly contest all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on its own with an alliance with the people of the state.

