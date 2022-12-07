AAP Wins in Chandni Chowk, Chaukhandi Nagar, Chandani Mahal; Congress Bags Chauhan Banger & BJP Gets Burari

Burari, Chandani Mahal, Chandni Chowk, Chauhan Banger, Chaukhandi Nagar Result LIVE: WHO WON THESE WARDS IN 2017 DELHI MCD POLLS?
Earlier in 2017, BJP had won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in all three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC and EDMC. AAP had finished second in the municipal elections in 2017 with 48 seats while Congress had finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.
|
WARD
|
WINNER
|
PARTY
|Burari
|Anil Kumar Tyagi
|BJP
|Chandani Mahal
|New ward of MCD
|Chandni Chowk
|Ravinder Kumar
|BJP
|Chauhan Banger
|Abdul Rehman
|AAP
|Chaukhandi Nagar
|New ward of MCD