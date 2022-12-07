Wednesday, December 7, 2022
AAP Wins in Chandni Chowk, Chaukhandi Nagar, Chandani Mahal; Congress Bags Chauhan Banger & BJP Gets Burari

Burari, Chandani Mahal, Chandni Chowk, Chauhan Banger, Chaukhandi Nagar Result LIVE: WHO WON THESE WARDS IN 2017 DELHI MCD POLLS?

Earlier in 2017, BJP had won 181 seats out of the then 270 seats in all three municipal corporations of Delhi – SDMC, NDMC and EDMC. AAP had finished second in the municipal elections in 2017 with 48 seats while Congress had finished a distant third with wins in only 30 wards.

WARD

WINNER

PARTY
Burari Anil Kumar Tyagi BJP
Chandani Mahal New ward of MCD
Chandni Chowk Ravinder Kumar BJP
Chauhan Banger Abdul Rehman AAP
Chaukhandi Nagar New ward of MCD





