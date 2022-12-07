AAP’s Parveen Kumar Wins Mahavir Enclave

live

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Follow minute-by-minute updates of the counting. Winners list and LIVE updates here. Check details.

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls on December 4 is all set to begin at 8 AM. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, the final results for Mahaveer Enclavem, Mahavir Enclave, Mahipalpur, Malka Ganj, Malviya Nagar are expected to be clear by noon.

The national capital witnessed the crucial MCD elections on Sunday, a three-way race between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. More than 50% voting was recorded on Sunday in the election to the 250 municipal wards in Delhi.

As per the exit poll conducted by ZEE News, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was projected to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022.

Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was projected to win 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14. Around 1.4 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise for 250 wards in the crucial civil polls.

