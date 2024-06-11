Home

Amit Malviya Case: AAP’s Women Delegation Submits Memo To NCW, Congress Demands Dismissal

The controversy erupted after RSS member Santanu Sinha allegedly posted an “extremely offensive” post on Facebook.

(Image: X/@amitmalviya)

Amit Malviya Case: In a further development in the case involving the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) National Information and Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviya, a delegation of AAP women MLAs met the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday and demanded action against him.

Santanu Sinha’s Facebook Post On Amit Malviya

The controversy erupted after RSS member Santanu Sinha, related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Monday allegedly posted an “extremely offensive” post on Facebook targeting Amit Malviya following which Malviya sought an “unconditional apology” from Sinha.

Amit Malviya’s Legal Action

Amit Malviya on Saturday, June 8, also sent a legal notice to Kolkata-based Santanu Sinha for making “false and defamatory allegations” against him, seeking Rs 10 crore as civil damages for causing “mental harassment” and an apology for it.

“The nature of allegations are extremely offensive in as much as, they falsely allege sexual misconduct purportedly committed by my client. The same is fatally injurious to the dignity and reputation of my client, who, by virtue of his professional profile, is a public figure. Such malevolently malicious statements have been deliberately made to tarnish his reputation,” the notice read.

Malviya, through the notice, alleged ulterior motives and wrongful intent to malign and tarnish his image.

Congress Demands Sacking Of Amit Malviya

On the other hand, Congress demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should sack Malviya as the head of its IT department over what it claimed were allegations of “sexual exploitation” and demanded an independent inquiry against Malviya.

Memorandum To NCW

The delegation was led by AAP MLA and Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Rakhi Birla who also submitted a memorandum to the NCW at its New Delhi office.

“We have demanded the commission to take cognisance within the next 48 hours and take strict action against Malviya so that the trust of the women of the country on the commission remains intact,” said Birla.

MLAs Pramila Tokas, Vandana Kumari, Preeti Tomar, party official Reena Gupta and Delhi State President of the AAP’s women wing Sarika Chaudhary were a part of the delegation.

Shantanu Sinha had allegedly claimed that the BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya has indulged in the sexual exploitation of women, not just in 5-star hotels but in BJP offices in West Bengal, as quoted by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate in a press conference on Monday

