AARC’s Workshop & Exhibition: Shines Spotlight on Beverage Carton Sustainability

The capital city of New Delhi witnessed a groundbreaking Workshop and exhibition organized by the Action Alliance for Recycling Beverage Cartons (AARC) on November 7th, 2023. Themed “Waste Management: Beyond Compliance, Towards Circularity,” the event made waves by uniting over 150 delegates with MOEFCC, Manufacturers of packaging material Tetra Pak, SIG Combibloc as well as GLS Elopak, brands like Coca-Cola, Dabur, Parle and JDL, NGOs, Cooperatives like Amul, Academicia like TERI and Thapar Institute, institutions like GIZ, as also WMAs, PWPs, research scholars and few students too, Advisory firms working on EPR and many others.

CK Jaipuria, Founder, Jaipuria Group, Dr. Amit Love, MOEFCC, Eija Hietavoua, Global VP, Corporate Affairs, Tetra Pak, Cassio Simoes, Chairman, AARC & MD, Tetra Pak, Dr. Praveen Aggarwal, CEO, AARC

The event commenced with an engaging exhibition, featuring innovative advancements in waste management and circular economy solutions, providing a backdrop for a day of enlightenment. The workshop opened with a symbolic lamp lighting ceremony and a gracious welcome address by Mr. Cassio Simoes, Chairman of AARC. Dr. Praveen Aggarwal, AARCs CEO, then delivered an insightful introductory presentation, setting the tone for the subsequent discussions. A key moment followed with a noteworthy keynote address by the esteemed Chief Guest, Dr. Amit Love, Director at the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change. The event embraced a diverse range of perspectives and expertise, including the integral focus on Used Beverage Cartons (UBC).

Addressing the event, Mr. Cassio Simoes, Chairman of AARC and MD of Tetra Pak said, “While we have taken commendable strides forward, I firmly believe that our journey toward doubling the carton recycling rates in India has just begun. Together, we will translate our shared dream into a tangible reality, with every step taken being a testament to the power of collective action. Over the years, we have adeptly navigated the dynamic landscape of waste management and adapted to evolving regulatory frameworks. For us, it is not merely about compliance; it is about building a sustainable foundation for generations to come. In the spirit of unity and collaboration, I echo the timeless sentiment, “Together we can do so little, together we can do so much.” This very essence continues to define and inspire the incredible work of AARC.”

Reflecting on AARCs journey, Dr. Praveen Aggarwal, CEO, emphasized their evolution from a handful of founding members to over 18 committed stakeholders from across the beverage sector including dairy, juices, pharmaceuticals & spirits. He appreciated MOEFCC for bringing out the National Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework ensuring that members not only meet the targets but aim beyond compliance. Over two decades, AARC has demonstrated that cartons are fully recyclable, fostering collaborations and support to recycling networks nationwide, and establishing a thriving ecosystem promoting sustainability in the beverage industry. He added that with over 70% of paper components in the beverage cartons, they should be called out in separate categories rather than category III of MLP to ensure appropriate recycling and value addition.

The workshop was structured to encourage interactive discussions and the exchange of knowledge, focusing on critical topics related to waste management and circularity. Some of the key sessions included:

Session 1: EPR Compliance & Fulfillment in the Evolving Regulatory Landscape

Session 2: Beverage Cartons Contribution to Building a Low-Carbon Circular Economy

Session 3: Optimizing Collection and Collaboration: Best Practices for UBC (Used Beverage Catron) Recycling

Dr. Rachna Arora, GIZ said, “While Indias Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) framework shows promise in promoting circularity, ground-level challenges persist. Collection hurdles and the informal sector remain prevalent, hindering progress on eco-design disclosures. Industry collaboration and clear consumer communication are crucial to drive meaningful change in recycling practices.”

In an insightful discussion about UBC Recycling, Ms. Sonia Garga, Chief Strategy Officer, Saahas highlighted on the need for proper waste management and the positive impact it can deliver on the economic and environmental levels. She further shed light on the importance of segregation and collection systems and how they proved to be one of the vital factors in making the Alag Karo campaign successful.

The day also featured a guided tour of the exhibition, providing attendees with the opportunity to explore multiple ways of fully recycling the cartons and many innovative solutions.

AARC extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, including industry leaders, government officials, and environmental enthusiasts, for their active involvement in the event. The workshop and exhibition successfully fulfilled its mission of advancing discussions on waste management and circular economy solutions, serving as a platform for building connections, sharing knowledge, and fostering a collective commitment to a sustainable and circular future.