Aarya 3 Teaser: Sushmita Sen Turns Table With Loaded Guns And Cigar – Watch

Aarya 3 Teaser: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who has cultivated a loyal fan following with her web series Aarya, feels that the show has become synonymous with her name. The third season of the show started its shoot on Monday and Sushmita can’t be more excited. The diva is back with a bang as she is seen turning the tables in Aarya 3. She is seen smoking a cigar in style with a loaded pistol kept on the table in front of it. Sushmita lights a cigar with a style and is all set to take her family business forward.

The International Emmy-nominated show follows the story of the titular character of an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband’s murder.

Talking about the same, Sushmita said: “Aarya is synonymous with my name. I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of Aarya Season 3 makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment.”

The director of the show, Ram Madhvani said: “Getting to and commencing Season 3 of Aarya’ is too special for me and my team. I’m grateful to our audiences who showered the series with so much love and stayed invested in the journey and evolution of Aarya Sareen. I can promise them that they are going to ask for more seasons after this one.”

He added: “I’m equally thankful to the team especially co-producer Amita Madhvani and our Executive Producer Sia Bhuyan; also, to all our actors especially Sushmita Sen, who makes ‘Aarya’ so memorable in people’s hearts. From being Emmy nominated for the International Emmys with season 1 to getting so much love and awards for Season 2, it’s been a fantastic ride. Here’s to a roaring Season 3.

Produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films, Aarya is now shooting for its Season 3. The show will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.



