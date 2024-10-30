Aashirvaad Atta’s ‘Durgotinashinir Shondhane’ campaign concludes successfully bringing smiles to under-privileged children of Bengal

ITC’s Aashirvaad Atta has culminated its innovative campaign initiated during this year’s Durga Puja, the ‘Durgotinashinir Shondhane,’ which paid tribute to the undying strength of mothers while celebrating her role as nourishers to their families. The campaign aptly recognized the mothers’ key role in our lives by drawing parallels between mothers and Ma Durga. It thus reflected the multidimensional impact of maternal care in our lives. It also reaffirmed the belief that just like the goddess herself, mothers are epitomes of “Onekroop, onek energy.”

In an engaging and interactive initiative, mothers operated tabletop chakkis—resembling traditional grinding stones—that, when rotated, generated kinetic energy which in turn brought alive a large LED screen. At the blink of this screen, Ma Durga was pictured defeating Mahishasur. How a mother gains strength from relentless efforts to nourish and protect her family was depicted through its portrayal. Close to 1 Lakh mothers in total took center stage at the event, held within premises of the Baghbazar Sarbojonin Durga Puja Pandal.

As a part of the purpose-led campaign, Aashirvaad Atta joined hands with the local NGO Shoishob that works for underprivileged children. For each round of participation by the mothers in the Chakki-rotation activity, equivalent amount to 1 lakh+ Rotis worth Atta was donated to Shoishob to help their cause of providing nutritional food to under-privileged children.

One of the participating mothers shared her heartfelt thoughts, saying, “This Durga Puja has been truly special with Aashirvaad Atta’s ‘Durgotinashinir Shondhane’ campaign. As a mother, I deeply connect with the theme of nurturing and strength that Durga embodies, and this campaign has allowed us to celebrate that spirit in a meaningful way. Being part of an initiative that honors the role of mothers as pillars of nourishment and care has been both empowering and fulfilling. It’s a beautiful reminder of the impact we mothers can make together.”

The campaign appreciated by the visitors at the Baghbazar Sarbojonin Pandal with enthusiastic mothers participating in the symbolic activity of chakki-rotation while taking up the role of Durgotinasini for each household.