Aashirvaad launches ‘Himalayan Pink Salt’ with No Added Colours

ITC Aashirvaad Salt announced the launch of its new Himalayan Pink Salt. Also, known as Sendha Namak or Saindhava Lavana in India, pink salt is considered to be natural as it is sourced from the Himalayan salt mines.

To addresses apprehension in minds of consumers regarding unscrupulous practices being adopted, where artificial colours are added to make the salt appear pinkish; Aashirvaad Himalayan Pink Salt comes with the assurance of “No added colours”. It is naturally deeper pink in colour due to the high quality of salt Aashirvaad sources compared to other pink salts available in market. This is one of the key differentiators and further testifies Aashirvaad’s commitment towards providing quality and safe products to its discerning consumers.

Aashirvaad Himalayan Pink salt also contains essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. With minimal processing, the new offering enhances flavour of meals and also assures taste of purity. Further, the multi-layer packaging retains freshness of the product which consumers can assess instantly through the transparent strip.

Mr. Anuj Kumar Rustagi, COO, Staples and Adjacencies, says, “Our consumers study indicated that they are increasingly adopting pink salt due to its perceived health benefits. This encouraged us to launch the Himalayan Pink Salt. It comes with the quality assurance of Aashirvaad and we look forward to the positive response from our consumers.”

Aashirvaad Pink Salt will be available in Modern Trade/ISS stores across all major metros including Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad & Kolkata, and e-commerce/quick com platforms. The 1kg pack is priced at Rs.120.