Aashirvaad Svasti Launches its First 90% Lower Cholesterol Ghee

Aashirvaad Svasti, a leading dairy brand from ITC, announced the launch of Aashirvaad Svasti Lower Cholesterol Ghee. First in the category, Aashirvaad Svasti ghee offers 90% lower cholesterol than regular Aashirvaad Svasti cow ghee without compromising on the rich taste and aroma of cow ghee.

Health concerns, particularly related to cholesterol, have caused many consumers today to either significantly reduce or altogether avoid ghee and ghee-based dishes. Aashirvaad Svasti’s new Lower- Cholesterol Ghee allows consumers to enjoy their favourite dishes without any stress while complementing their fitness/health goals at the same time. Aashirvaad Svasti’s latest offering continues to promote healthier eating habits while preserving the taste, aroma, and colour of traditional cow ghee.

Aashirvaad Svasti Low Cholesterol Ghee is prepared using a unique Lower-Cholesterol Adsorption Process, resulting in 90% lower cholesterol than regular Aashirvaad Svasti cow ghee. This process uses advanced processing to reduce cholesterol in ghee. This ensures that the lower-cholesterol ghee’s quality, taste, and aroma remain similar to cow ghee. The process is developed at ITC’s LSTC (Life Sciences Technology Centre).

Mr. Abhishek Mehrotra, Head of Marketing – Dairy & Beverages said “With the introduction of Aashirvaad Svasti 90% lower cholesterol ghee, consumers will no longer have to restrict usage of ghee in their daily cooking. Prepared using a unique Lower-Cholesterol Adsorption Process, this innovation ensures that families can enjoy their favourite dishes without compromising their well-being. We are proud to offer a product that aligns with modern health goals while preserving ghee’s traditional taste and aroma.”

Through an innovative CGI launch, Aashirvaad Svasti Low Cholesterol Ghee will be available at ₹550 for a 500ml PET Jar. This competitive pricing reflects the brand’s dedication to making healthier options accessible to a wider audience. The product will also be available through e-commerce platforms in major metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai.

About Aashirvaad Svasti Ghee: Aashirvaad Svasti Ghee, made with the special slow- cook process for 3.5 hours, is not just a ghee, but it’s the ‘AroMA of Love’. In this process, the ghee is prepared by cooking slowly for about 3.5 hours over gradually increased temperatures, which enhances its natural aroma giving it a unique, rich and nostalgic aroma and distinct flavour profile. With its wonderful aroma, rich granular texture and consistent quality, Aashirvaad Svasti Ghee lends itself beautifully to varied Indian cuisines, making it a must-have in every household. Packed in convenient pack formats – Uniquely shaped PET jars, earthy glass jars, CEKA packs & refill pouches, Aashirvaad Svasti Ghee is available in different pack sizes.

Upon its introduction, the product was first familiarized in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and subsequently extended to other markets such as Delhi – NCR, and Hyderabad It is now also available Pan India through leading e-commerce platforms.