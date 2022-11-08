Tuesday, November 8, 2022
HomeNationalAB de Villiers Considers India As Favourites Against England Ahead of Semifinal
National

AB de Villiers Considers India As Favourites Against England Ahead of Semifinal

admin
By admin
0
55


On Monday, de Villiers ran a poll on his Twitter handle asking fans to vote which teams they want to see in the final and overwhelming number felt it would be between India and Pakistan.

T20 World Cup 2022, T20 WC 2022, Cricket News, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG live updates, IND vs ENG live updates, IND vs ENG live updates online, IND vs ENG Timings, IND vs ENG live streaming, IND vs ENG live online streaming, IND vs ENG live updates streaming, IND vs ENG, India vs Zimbabwe, Semi Final, T20 World Cup Semi Finalists, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG, AB de Villiers, AB de Villiers on IND vs ENG, India vs England
De Villiers said the semifinals will be a big test for Rohit Sharma’s, having been himself involved in a couple of such occasions. (Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers gave his verdict ahead of the all important semifinal between India and England scheduled on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore legend feels England will pose a big test for India in the T20 World Cup.

“I want to see India in the final but England will be big challenge for them in the semifinals. If they get past England, they will have a good chance of winning the final,” de Villiers told the media on the sidelines of a press conference to announce the Last Man Stands India Super League to be held in March next year.

De Villiers said the semifinals will be a big test for Rohit Sharma’s, having been himself involved in a couple of such occasions.

“I have played two World Cup semifinals and I know how difficult it is. It’s a pressure situation and you win some and you lose some,” the 38-year old said.

On Monday, de Villiers ran a poll on his Twitter handle asking fans to vote which teams they want to see in the final and overwhelming number felt it would be between India and Pakistan. De Villiers said if that happens. India will emerge winner. Pakistan will play New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

“If India manages to get past England, Rohit Sharma’s team will win the final,” de Villiers said.

He picked the in-form batters Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli as the key for India.
“Surya is in good form, Virat is in good form. So, it will come down to the bowlers in the big game and if they all do well in the big game, it seems India playing New Zealand in the final and India winning,” de Villiers said.

Inputs from IANS




Published Date: November 8, 2022 7:34 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Judge denies Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ request for new trial
Next article
GATE 2023 Correction Window Opens; Know How To Edit Application Form at gate.iitk.ac.in
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

AB de Villiers Considers India As Favourites Against England Ahead of Semifinal

admin
By admin
0
55


On Monday, de Villiers ran a poll on his Twitter handle asking fans to vote which teams they want to see in the final and overwhelming number felt it would be between India and Pakistan.

T20 World Cup 2022, T20 WC 2022, Cricket News, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG live updates, IND vs ENG live updates, IND vs ENG live updates online, IND vs ENG Timings, IND vs ENG live streaming, IND vs ENG live online streaming, IND vs ENG live updates streaming, IND vs ENG, India vs Zimbabwe, Semi Final, T20 World Cup Semi Finalists, IND vs ENG, IND vs ENG, AB de Villiers, AB de Villiers on IND vs ENG, India vs England
De Villiers said the semifinals will be a big test for Rohit Sharma’s, having been himself involved in a couple of such occasions. (Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers gave his verdict ahead of the all important semifinal between India and England scheduled on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. However, the Royal Challengers Bangalore legend feels England will pose a big test for India in the T20 World Cup.

“I want to see India in the final but England will be big challenge for them in the semifinals. If they get past England, they will have a good chance of winning the final,” de Villiers told the media on the sidelines of a press conference to announce the Last Man Stands India Super League to be held in March next year.

De Villiers said the semifinals will be a big test for Rohit Sharma’s, having been himself involved in a couple of such occasions.

“I have played two World Cup semifinals and I know how difficult it is. It’s a pressure situation and you win some and you lose some,” the 38-year old said.

On Monday, de Villiers ran a poll on his Twitter handle asking fans to vote which teams they want to see in the final and overwhelming number felt it would be between India and Pakistan. De Villiers said if that happens. India will emerge winner. Pakistan will play New Zealand in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

“If India manages to get past England, Rohit Sharma’s team will win the final,” de Villiers said.

He picked the in-form batters Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli as the key for India.
“Surya is in good form, Virat is in good form. So, it will come down to the bowlers in the big game and if they all do well in the big game, it seems India playing New Zealand in the final and India winning,” de Villiers said.

Inputs from IANS




Published Date: November 8, 2022 7:34 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Judge denies Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ request for new trial
Next article
GATE 2023 Correction Window Opens; Know How To Edit Application Form at gate.iitk.ac.in
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677