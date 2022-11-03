AB de Villiers Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore Ahead of Mini Auction

Bengaluru: Ahead of the IPL 2023 Mini Auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore have brought in their former player and legend AB de Villiers in their camp, the IPL franchise shared a video on Thursday.Also Read – Punjab Kings Announce Shikhar Dhawan as Captain of Punjab Kings For IPL 2023 Season

'I am here to chat with the RCB guys about next year's IPL', de Villiers said in the video shared by RCB after checking out of the Bangalore Airport.

Also Read – Sourav Ganguly Faces Flak at BCCI Meeting in Delhi, Big Shake-Up Expected in IPL Setup- Report

Just checked in to the ITC Royal Gardenia for the first time in many years! So many great memories flowing back. Also been told this is my 25th time checking in here😄

Tele is on and ready for the Pak/SA game. Go Proteas — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 3, 2022

Great to be back in Bangalore🎉 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 3, 2022

AB is keeping an eye on EVERY comment! 🧐 Bengaluru, here’s your chance to give your adopted son a taste of our city! 👇 We’ll start. Our chefs at the @rcbbarcafe are ready! 🤩#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/MxDXQ9xhba — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 3, 2022

Neither the RCB nor the former South African international have clearly told about his role with the IPL franchise but most probably he would be the likely mentor for the new season, since he is not only a fan favourite here in Chinnaswamy but his expertise will bring a lot to the table. All the franchises will have to name their retentions by mid-November ahead of the mini auction, which will take place next month in December.

‘It’s nice and fresh in Bangalore. It’s a beautiful day’, de Villiers concluded in the video.