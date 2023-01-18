- Home
- Entertainment
- Abhay Deol Confesses Acting Like Dev D For a Year ‘Drank Every Day Like Fool’
Abhay Deol confessed that he used to act like Dev from ‘Dev D’ and drink alcohol every day post the film.
Abhay Deol, who is coming up with Netflix series Trail By Fire, in an interview released the pressure of coming from a film family and how Dev D. Abhay confessed that he hated fame and used to drink like a fool post his blockbuster 2009 release Dev D. While speaking to Mashable India, Abhay said, “Because I grew up in a filmy family. I saw fame up close as a child. I didn’t like it because your privacy goes away. A lot is written about you. I used to literally hate fame and the media. Because growing up I saw a lot written about family, being questioned as a kid, ‘Is it true, is that true?’ It used to make me angry. ‘Your father works in films, your uncle is a big star’. Obviously. Whatever was written about them, I was asked in school. I just didn’t like that. I saw a lot of people around family who I knew were there to gain benefits, they weren’t friends.”
Talking about Dev D, Abhay said, “The Dev D role that I did, I wasn’t out of that headspace. So for one year, I did what Dev D did in the film. I have a little more better than Dev. I wasn’t in tattered clothes in the streets. I drank every day like a fool. I made some very good friends, so I remember some things. My whole life is a daze.”
Abhay will be seen in Trial By Fire, based on the fire at Uphaar Cinema in 1997. It is written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.
Published Date: January 18, 2023 5:55 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Viral Video Artist Matches Colours In Such A Way That Painting Just Disappears Into Ambiance Watch
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video: Artist Matches Colours In Such A Way That Painting Just Disappears Into Ambiance | Watch This...
Amitabh Bachchan
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham Sparks Meme Fest After Frustrated Viewer Complains to Channel Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham recently sparked a...
Prime Video Unveils Interesting Character Video Of Raashii Khanna From Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentPrime Video Unveils Interesting Character Video Of Raashii Khanna From Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi Farzi is an eight-episode crime...
JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Big Update: NTA To Release Hall Ticket Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in
[ad_1] Home EducationJEE Main 2023 Admit Card Big Update: NTA To Release Hall Ticket Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Important Deets...
Want To Bid? Musk-Owned Twitter Auctions 631 Office Assets Including Iconic Bird Statues
[ad_1] Home BusinessWant To Bid? Musk-Owned Twitter Auctions 631 Office Assets Including Iconic Bird Statues Last week, Musk, who failed...
Shubman Gill Suavely Seals Off His World Cup Spot
[ad_1] Home SportsShubman Gill Suavely Seals Off His World Cup Spot It is not often that Gill shows much emotion...
Average Rating