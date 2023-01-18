National

Abhay Deol Confesses Acting Like Dev D For a Year Drank Every Day Like Fool

Abhay Deol confessed that he used to act like Dev from 'Dev D' and drink alcohol every day post the film.

Abhay Deol, who is coming up with Netflix series Trail By Fire, in an interview released the pressure of coming from a film family and how Dev D. Abhay confessed that he hated fame and used to drink like a fool post his blockbuster 2009 release Dev D. While speaking to Mashable India, Abhay said, “Because I grew up in a filmy family. I saw fame up close as a child. I didn’t like it because your privacy goes away. A lot is written about you. I used to literally hate fame and the media. Because growing up I saw a lot written about family, being questioned as a kid, ‘Is it true, is that true?’ It used to make me angry. ‘Your father works in films, your uncle is a big star’. Obviously. Whatever was written about them, I was asked in school. I just didn’t like that. I saw a lot of people around family who I knew were there to gain benefits, they weren’t friends.”

Talking about Dev D, Abhay said, “The Dev D role that I did, I wasn’t out of that headspace. So for one year, I did what Dev D did in the film. I have a little more better than Dev. I wasn’t in tattered clothes in the streets. I drank every day like a fool. I made some very good friends, so I remember some things. My whole life is a daze.”

Abhay will be seen in Trial By Fire, based on the fire at Uphaar Cinema in 1997. It is written by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.




Published Date: January 18, 2023 5:55 PM IST





