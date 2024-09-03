Home

RG Kar Hospital Case: Abhishek Banerjee Asks Party Leaders Not To Speak Ill of Protestors

In an apparent dig at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “We have wholeheartedly fought against the BULLDOZER MODEL AND OPPRESSION TACTICS of politics.”

Kolkata: Amid the rising street protests in different parts of West Bengal, Senior Trinamool Congress leader and party’s second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee on Monday asked TMC leaders not to speak ill of any agitator from the medical fraternity and civil society. Banerjee has issued a statement on his official X handle amid reports of senior party leaders making scathing remarks against protestors hitting the streets over the issue.

“Public representatives across party lines need to be more HUMBLE and SYMPATHETIC. I urge everyone in @AITCofficial not to speak ill of anyone from the MEDICAL FRATERNITY OR CIVIL SOCIETY,” the Diamond Harbour MP said.

“Everyone has the right to protest and express themselves. This is what sets West Bengal apart from other BJP-ruled states,” he added.

“Now is the time for constructive actions to ensure such horrific incidents are not repeated,” the de facto number two in the TMC said.

Referring to the glorious heritage of West Bengal, he said, “We must stand united in this fight and not stop until the perpetrators are punished and an ANTI-RAPE Time Bound law is enacted by both the states and union government.”

Reacting to his statement, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said, “The recent provocative remarks by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee where she egged on her party men to react in a strong manner to opposition barbs, has apparently encouraged and emboldened her party leaders and workers. Action should be taken against her by the party if they (TMC) are serious.”











