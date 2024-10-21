Abhyuday Jindal takes over as President, ICC

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the 100-year-old leading National Chamber of Commerce, announced the appointment of Mr Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless Limited, as the new President of ICC at its high-profile Annual Plenary Session held here today.Hon’ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, graced the event as the Chief Guest and addressed a gathering of over 200 industry leaders, government representatives and media persons. On this occasion, ICC felicitated veteran actor Padma Bhushan Smt. Sharmila Tagore for her extraordinary contribution to the Indian film and entertainment industry.

Hon’ble Minister Shri Piyush Goyal welcomed the appointment of Mr Abhyuday Jindal as the President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), highlighting the importance of young leadership in shaping India’s future. Shri Goyal emphasised the need for ICC to deepen engagement with startups, promote women entrepreneurs and nourish the startup ecosystem. He encouragedthe ICC to focus on skill development and job creation whileleveraging the government’s schemes to build employability amongst India’s youth. He also identified tourism as a key sector, urging ICC to leverage its worldwide presence to position India as a global tourism hub and connect local talent with international opportunities.

Commenting on India’s growth potential, Hon’ble Minister Shri Piyush Goyal said, “The India story is shining bright, and the world is watching. It is up to us to seize this moment. By reforming, performing, and transforming—and effectively sharing our story with the world—industry and government can collaborate to unlock new opportunities for the emerging middle class while uplifting those below the poverty line and improving their quality of life. I also encourage every citizen to dedicate a part of their lives to serving the nation. This collective effort will help us achieve our shared dream of a prosperous and vibrant India.”

Commenting at his appointment as the President, ICC, Mr Abhyuday Jindal outlined his goals for the future of ICC: “I am deeply honoured to lead the Indian Chamber of Commerce, an institution that has played a pivotal role in shaping India’s economic landscape for nearly a century. It is my vision to strengthen ICC’s role as a catalyst for economic growth and innovation. Drawing from my experience across sectors, I aim to promote sustainable business practices, foster inclusive growth, and advocate for policies that empower Indian industries globally. Together, we will build a stronger, more resilient economy supporting India’s ambition to become a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047.”

Mr Abhyuday Jindal, who recently served as the Senior Vice President of ICC, is a Boston University graduate with a degree in Economics and Business Management. He has extensive experience in project management, supply chain systems, and strategic and general management. As the Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, he has been instrumental in enhancing the company’s supply chain and operational efficiencies. Today, he is transforming the organisation into a far more dynamic, responsive, predictive, sustainable, and solution-oriented entity. With a strong belief in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Mr Jindal is committed to community development and sustainable business practices. ICC will significantly benefit from Mr Jindal’s dynamic leadership and progressive vision for the Chamber and the Indian manufacturing industry.

The event was further enriched by the presence of Padma Bhushan Smt. Sharmila Tagore, the legendary actress and cultural icon, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and the entertainment industry. With a career spanning several decades, Smt. Tagore has not only redefined Indian cinema but also bridged artistic excellence with social impact. The event started with a fireside chat with Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, who emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between India and Italy at an ICC event. Highlighting the impact of geopolitical events like the Red Sea crisis, Bartoli called for global collaboration to secure trade routes, enhance connectivity, promote cultural exchanges, and boost trade and investment between the two countries.

The session also saw the introduction of new leaders to the ICC. Mr Brij Bhushan Agarwal assumed the role of Senior Vice President of ICC. As the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Shyam Metalics, Mr Agarwal brings over three decades of experience in the steel and ferroalloys industry. Mr Parthiv Vikram Neotia assumed the role of Vice President of ICC. He is the Executive Director of Ambuja Neotia, a prominent conglomerate with interests in real estate, healthcare, hospitality, and education. Mr. Neotia oversees the group’s healthcare division and will play a pivotal role in ICC’s strategic operations.