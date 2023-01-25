Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants International League T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 25 Wed
Here is the International League T20 – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and GUL vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, GUL vs ABD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, GUL vs ABD Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20.
GUL vs ABD ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 16: Here is the International League T20 – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and GUL vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, GUL vs ABD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, GUL vs ABD Probable XIs BPL – T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20. GUL vs ABD ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 16: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants International League T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 25, Wed.
TOSS: The UAE – T20 match toss between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants, will take place at 7 PM IST – on January 25.
Time: 7.30 PM IST.
Venue: Dubai Stadium, Dubai
Live Streaming: Zee Cinema.
GUL vs ABD ILT20 Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis
Batters: Chris Lynn, James Vince (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Brandon King
All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), David Wiese
Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Rehan Ahmed.
GUL vs ABD Probable Playing XIs
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kennar Lewis (wk), Brandon King, Dhananjaya de Silva, Raymond Reifer/Paul Stirling, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine (c), Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Rao, and Zawar Farid.
Gulf Giants: Rehan Ahmed, James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma and Richard Gleeson/Tom Helm.
