GUL vs ABD ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 16: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants International League T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 25, Wed

GUL vs ABD ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 16: All You Need To Know

GUL vs ABD ILT20 Dream11 Team Prediction Match 16: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants International League T20 at Dubai 7.30 PM IST Jan 25, Wed.

TOSS: The UAE – T20 match toss between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants, will take place at 7 PM IST – on January 25.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai Stadium, Dubai

Live Streaming: Zee Cinema.

GUL vs ABD ILT20 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kennar Lewis

Batters: Chris Lynn, James Vince (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Brandon King

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc), David Wiese

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Rehan Ahmed.

GUL vs ABD Probable Playing XIs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Kennar Lewis (wk), Brandon King, Dhananjaya de Silva, Raymond Reifer/Paul Stirling, Charith Asalanka, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Sunil Narine (c), Lahiru Kumara, Sabir Rao, and Zawar Farid.

Gulf Giants: Rehan Ahmed, James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma and Richard Gleeson/Tom Helm.



