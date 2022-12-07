Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Abul Fazal Enclave Ward Election Result 2022 LIVE: AAP’s Wajid Khan Leads

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Winners List For Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony. Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest and most authentic MCD election result 2022. 

Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony Counting Updates
Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, Amar Colony Counting Updates

LIVE Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for 250 wards that went to polls in the Delhi MCD Election 2022 on December 4 will begin at 8 AM. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, the final results for Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, and Amar Colony are expected to be clear by noon.

Abul Fazal Enclave: Ward number 188 is unreserved and comes under the Okhla Delhi assembly constituency. The ward witnessed a tough fight between BJP’s Charan Singh, Congress’ Ariba Khan and Wajid Khan of Aam Aadmi Party.

Adarsh Nagar: Adarsh Nagar ward is currently held by Anshul Gupta of Congress. This year, the ward saw a tough fight between Congress’ Virender Kumar Goel, AAP Mukesh Goel and BJP’s Anubhav Dhir.

Alipur: Ward number 4 — Alipur comes under Narela Delhi assembly constituency. It has a total population of 74,449. For 2022 polls, Congress had fielded Rai Singh Mann, AAP nominated Deep Khatri and BJP trusted Yogesh Rana.

Aman Vihar: Aman Vihar is ward number 41 and comes under the Kirari Delhi assembly constituency. It has a total population of 78,962. The unreserved seat saw a tough fight between Congress’ Suresh Chand Gupta, AAP’s Ravinder Bhardwaj and BJP’s Narendra Manral.

Amar Colony: Ward number 146 comes under Kasturba Nagar Delhi assembly constituency. The candidates fighting for the seat are Devendra Basoya (Congress) Jitender Kumar (AAP) and Sharad Kapoor (BJP).

Stay tuned to India.com for the fastest and most authentic MCD election result 2022. 




  • 9:52 AM IST


    LIVE Abul Fazal Enclave Ward Election Result: AAP ahead by 199 votes in Abul Fazal Enclave.



  • 9:29 AM IST


    LIVE Abul Fazal Enclave Ward Election Result: AAP’s Wajid Khan Leads

    LIVE Adarsh Nagar Ward Election Result: BJP’s Anubhav Dhir Leads

    LIVE Alipur Ward Election Result: AAP’s Deep Kumar Leads

    LIVE Aman Vihar Ward Election Result: AAP’s Ravindra Bhardwaj Leads

    LIVE Amar Colony Ward Election Result: AAP’s Jitender Kumar Leads



  • 9:12 AM IST


    LIVE Abul Fazal Enclave MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Wajid Khan takes lead. Counting underway amid tight security.



  • 9:09 AM IST


    Adarsh Nagar: Mukesh Kumar Goel of AAP takes lead in early trends. Counting underway



  • 8:24 AM IST


    Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, and Amar Colony Election Result 2022: AAP takes massive lead in early trends.



  • 8:06 AM IST


    Abul Fazal Enclave, Adarsh Nagar, Alipur, Aman Vihar, and Amar Colony Election Result 2022: Counting of votes begins, first trend to emerge shortly. Stay tuned.



  • 7:48 AM IST


    Alipur Election Result 2022: BJP’s Nisha Mann is representing the seat currently. For 2022 polls, Congress had fielded Rai Singh Mann, AAP nominated Deep Khatri and BJP trusted Yogesh Rana.



  • 7:47 AM IST


    Adarsh Nagar Election Result 2022: The ward is currently represented by Congress’ Anshul Gupta. This year, the ward saw a tough fight between Congress’ Virender Kumar Goel, AAP Mukesh Goel and BJP’s Anubhav Dhir.



  • 7:46 AM IST


    Abul Fazal Enclave Result 2022: What happened in 2017?

    AAP’s Abdul Wajid Khan registered victory from Abul Fazal Enclave in 2017. The ward witnessed a tough fight between BJP’s Charan Singh, Congress’ Ariba Khan and Wajid Khan of Aam Aadmi Party.







Published Date: December 7, 2022 9:55 AM IST



Updated Date: December 7, 2022 9:55 AM IST







