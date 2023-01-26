Accel, Tiger Global To Offload Stake In Flipkart To Walmart For $1.5 Billion: Report
Walmart acquired a majority stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion in 2018 – its biggest deal ever – and later that year said it could take the company public in four years.
New Delhi: Two early backers of Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart, Accel and Tiger Global, are in talks to sell their remaining stake in the company to parent Walmart Inc for about $1.5 billion, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.
“They (Accel and Tiger) want to sell and exit now fully. The discussions are moving ahead and the transaction will close in due time,” a person familiar with the matter told ET.
While Accel owns a little over 1 per cent of Flipkart, Tiger Global holds about 4 per cent of the company, the report said.
In April last year, Reuters reported that Flipkart had internally raised its IPO valuation target by around a third to $60 billion-$70 billion, and plans a U.S. listing in 2023.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 2:32 PM IST
