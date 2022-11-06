Accenture Fires Employees With Fake Experience Letters In India. Check Details Here

Accenture India said it has sacked several employees for providing fake experience letters.

“Thousand” employees of Accenture India have reportedly been sacked for providing the fake certificates. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Accenture India said it has sacked several employees who had furnished fake experience letters at the time of joining the company. It is not yet clear how many employees have been fired. However, Twitter exchanges stated that “thousands” have been laid off for providing the fake certificates.

“We have discovered an effort to use documentation and experience letters from fraudulent companies to obtain offers of employment from Accenture in India… We have exited people who we confirmed took advantage of this scheme. We have taken action to ensure that there will be no impact on our ability to serve our clients,” Accenture said in statement, according to a report by Hindu.

Recently, several IT firms have clamped down on employees found moonlighting – a practice where an employee works for a second job outside his/her regular business hours.

Amid the debate, software giant Infosys softening its stand on moonlighting has allowed its staffers to take up external work with prior permission, sources said. The company has intimated the employees on its new policy through email.

The email from the company states that any employee, who wishes to take up gig work, may do so, with the prior consent of their manager and BP-HR, and in their personal time, for establishments that don’t compete with Infosys or Infosys’ clients.

