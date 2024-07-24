Access India’s Top Developers under One Roof, at the Invest India Realty Expo 2024 in Noida

The most anticipated real estate event of the year is here! Invest India Realty Expo 2024 is set to take place this weekend, 27 – 28 July 2024, from 10 AM to 8 PM, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Sec 18, Noida, bringing together India’s top developers and exclusive overseas investment opportunities under one roof.

Realty Expo 2024

Event Highlights:

Premium Properties: Discover a wide range of premium residential and commercial properties from Indias leading developers.

Top Developers: Meet and interact with top developers, showcasing their latest and most luxurious projects.

Overseas Investments: Explore key investment opportunities in Dubai, providing unparalleled returns and growth potential.

Exclusive Offers: Unlock benefits upto Rs. 1 Crore on your dream property and enjoy assured gifts with each on-the-spot bookings.

Reasons to Attend

Exclusive Deals: Exclusive discounts which are not available even at the site visit will be offered here. Assured rewards with every booking.

All Developers under one Roof: thereby saving your time and money, allowing you to choose from top brands and projects under various stages of construction such as Pre-launch / Mid – Construction / Ready to Move.

Trust and Transparency :- Meet the developers representative face to face

Pre-Register Today! To ensure you don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity, pre-register by calling +91 96200 54154 or visiting our website at investindiarealty.events. Early registration guarantees you a personalized experience and quick access to the best deals and properties at the expo.

About Invest India Realty Expo 2024

Invest India Realty Expo 2024 is a premier event designed to bring together top developers, exclusive properties, and investment opportunities. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better, offering unparalleled opportunities for property buyers and investors.

Join us this weekend in Noida and take the first step towards unlocking your dream property. We look forward to welcoming you to the Invest India Realty Expo 2024!