Report documents measurable gains in trust, participation, and access to clinical trials amid healthcare industry headwinds. BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Acclinate released its 2025 annual NOWINCLUDED impact report, highlighting how its community-first engagement model reached 20 million people and translated trust into measurable health actions. This year’s report showcases significant progress, even as top-down resistance to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives increases across healthcare and research. The report, titled Built on Our Trust, Backed by Science, Driven by You, outlines outcomes from Acclinate’s NOWINCLUDED community platform, showcasing sustained participation in health education, clinical research readiness, and peer support despite broader industry headwinds. The findings reinforce that inclusive research practices improve data quality, protect study timelines, and expand access to care. “The data in our report confirms what communities have long known,” said Tiffany Whitlow, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Acclinate. “Trust is built through consistency and respect. When people feel seen, informed, and included, they take action for their health. That continues to stand true, no matter the shifting opinions of lawmakers and regulators.” Key findings from the 2025 report include:
Acclinate is an award-winning health equity company improving representation in clinical research by combining community engagement with advanced predictive technology. Through NOWINCLUDED—our digital health community—and e-DICT™, our inclusive enrollment platform, we help sponsors and research teams build trust, increase diverse participation, and design studies that reflect the needs of real people. Our work centers on cultural relevancy, transparency, and long-term partnership with the communities we serve. Media Contact
Lauren Clements
Head of Marketing, Acclinate
[email protected]
256-435-2800 SOURCE Acclinate
- 251,000 community members accessed unique health education resources across condition-specific health circles, signaling sustained demand for culturally responsive information.
- More than 4,300 high-intent in-app actions were recorded, including discussions, wellness challenges, and peer engagement.
- 6,000 community members joined new health circles focused on areas such as heart health, mental health, cancer support & awareness, and gut health.
- 3,886 community members completed a health survey at one of 91 in-person and digital events held across 19 metro areas.
- Community insights revealed that approximately 64% of participants had never been previously asked to participate in a clinical study, highlighting a persistent gap in research outreach.
