BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Jan. 28, 2026

Acclinate released its 2025 annual NOWINCLUDED impact report, highlighting how its community-first engagement model reached 20 million people and translated trust into measurable health actions. This year's report showcases significant progress, even as top-down resistance to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives increases across healthcare and research. The report, titled, outlines outcomes from Acclinate's NOWINCLUDED community platform, showcasing sustained participation in health education, clinical research readiness, and peer support despite broader industry headwinds. The findings reinforce that inclusive research practices improve data quality, protect study timelines, and expand access to care. "The data in our report confirms what communities have long known," said Tiffany Whitlow, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Acclinate. "Trust is built through consistency and respect. When people feel seen, informed, and included, they take action for their health. That continues to stand true, no matter the shifting opinions of lawmakers and regulators."The report also documents progress in addressing systemic barriers to care. Nearly 29% of community members cited cost or insurance limitations as obstacles to accessing care, prompting targeted financial relief and platform-based fundraising integrations. Another 32% reported difficulty finding trusted providers who aligned with their needs, prompting the expansion of educational content. Additionally, 21% reported feeling dismissed in clinical settings, creating more opportunities for community storytelling across the NOWINCLUDED platform. In 2025, NOWINCLUDED expanded its use of narrative as a driver of action, with first-person health stories generating high engagement across cardiovascular disease, cancer, autoimmune conditions, and chronic illness support communities. These stories complemented clinical data by enhancing confidence, reducing isolation, and motivating follow-up care and research consideration. "Our work in 2025 showed that when communities are engaged early and treated as partners, participation follows," said Shayla Wilson, Head of Integrated Strategy, Community Experience. "The results in this report reflect consistent trust built through transparency, relevance, and long-term presence." Looking ahead, Acclinate will continue to empower one million community members to take informed actions for better health, while continuing to foster representative clinical research through sustained community partnerships. The full report isAcclinate is an award-winning health equity company improving representation in clinical research by combining community engagement with advanced predictive technology. Through NOWINCLUDED—our digital health community—and e-DICT™, our inclusive enrollment platform, we help sponsors and research teams build trust, increase diverse participation, and design studies that reflect the needs of real people. Our work centers on cultural relevancy, transparency, and long-term partnership with the communities we serve.