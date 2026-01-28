The partnership brings together two organizations committed to improving outcomes for patients, while supporting providers with actionable insights, predictive analytics, and workflow automation. Pearl’s platform will help AHP providers to identify patients who are especially likely to benefit from proactive outreach and to standardize care coordination across practices and provider types.John R. Williford, CEO of AHP.consolidates fragmented data into actionable insights, helping care teams reduce administrative burden and make more proactive, informed decisions about patient care.Accountable Health Partners is a clinically integrated network of hospitals and provider practices with a well-established record of improving quality outcomes and delivering value to patients in our communities. We are dedicated to our vision of equitable, integrated, and optimized healthcare. Through significant investment in care management, pursuing data-informed initiatives, developing innovative payment models, and close collaboration with providers and payors, AHP has distributed gainsharing and other financial incentives to our network providers and hospitals each year since 2014. AHP is viewed as one of the most successful provider networks in Upstate NY.enables clinicians and care organizations to deliver better outcomes at a lower cost through actionable insights, automation, and aligned financial incentives. Pearl helps provider and payer organizations optimize risk, improve operational performance, and increase care team capacity through streamlined workflows. Founded in 2020, Pearl supports leading health systems and thousands of primary care providers across 40+ states. Learn more atMark Cronin, Chief Operating OfficerKuhuk Shroff, Senior Director of Strategy and OperationsSOURCE Pearl Health