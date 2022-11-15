Tuesday, November 15, 2022
National

Accused Aftab Arrested In Delhi After 7 Months Of Murder, Accepts The Heinous Crime Of Killing His Partner- Watch

28-year-old executioner Aftab had cut her body into 35 pieces. He had kept the dead body of his live in partner in the fridge. Now the accused has accepted his crime. Watch video.

Shraddha Murder Case: A person named Aftab Amin Poonawalla has been arrested by Delhi Police in the brutal murder case. The whole country is in shock due to Delhi’s Shraddha murder case. After killing his girlfriend Shraddha, 28-year-old executioner Aftab had cut her body into 35 pieces. He had kept the dead body of his live in partner in the fridge. After that he started throwing the pieces of the dead body from time to time. Sarfire Aftab Amin did this because Shraddha was pressurizing her to marry. For 7 months the police could not catch the killer. But, the father’s hard work got the killer handed over to the police today. After which the accused has accepted his crime of killing his girlfriend.  Watch video.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 12:14 PM IST





